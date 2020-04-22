If you’re an avid watcher or have even claimed to just watch a couple of episodes of The Bachelor, you’re familiar with the latest bachelor, Peter Weber. It was difficult to avoid him as he was plastered everywhere on Monday nights during the season on nearly every social media platform. Weber was also known by the audience as a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette in which he made it to the final three. Even though Peter’s season has ended, his dating life has still managed to evoke interest in viewers.

Merissa Pence

Merissa Pence, a Marketing Coordinator for MSP Design Group in Norfolk, Virginia, is one of the earliest relationships that Weber has had publicly surface. Merissa claims that she and Peter dated for about six months in 2012, but Weber says that the relationship wasn’t serious at all and he nearly saw her over four times in a given month. Pence is known by the Bachelor Nation audience because she actually showed up on an episode during the season in which she accused one of the contestants, Victoria Fuller, of breaking up marriages.

Calee Lutes

Ex-girlfriend, model Calee Lutes, says that Weber actually ended their relationship to be on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Lutes says she dated Weber for five months before their breakup in late December 2018. The relationship was a very serious one as they had met each other’s families and talked about having kids. They talked about this right up until the point in which he broke up with her. He didn’t have a specific reason as to why, but he claimed that he wanted to end it before it got more serious. Later on, Lutes checked his recent followers on Instagram and saw that a Bachelorette producer had followed him. Her suspicions of the reason for the breakup were confirmed when the list of the contestants for season 15 was released and Weber was one of them. She felt betrayed as Weber was interviewing for a reality dating show while he was also planning a future with her. Lutes admits that she was indecisive about speaking publicly about the relationship, but she wanted to make people aware of Weber’s actions.

Hannah Brown

One of Weber’s most-well known relationships is with Hannah Brown, the lead in season 15 of The Bachelorette. Weber placed third in season 15 in which he shared how blindsided he felt when Brown sent him home and how he was still trying to move past all of it. Brown made appearances in Weber’s season in which there was still confusion as to what their feelings were towards each other. Weber even asked her to come back to the house to join the rest of the twenty-two contestants; however, the pair ultimately decided to part ways.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Weber proposed to Hannah on the season 24 finale even though he shared how his heart was torn hours before the proposal. He, later on, broke up his engagement with Hannah and reconciled with the runner up of the show, Madison Prewett. Ex-fiance, Hannah Ann Sluss, has shared her thoughts on Weber on social media that lets say aren’t in the best graces of him. In an interview, Hannah has said that Peter is the opposite of what she’s looking for in a man.

Madison Prewett

During part one of the two-night season finale, Madison Prewett left the show after explaining how she and Peter just were too different from one another to make the relationship work. Madison ended up coming back and Weber broke up his engagement with Hannah in order to begin dating Hannah. After The Bachelor finale, it seemed like the relationship stance of Madison and Peter was still on shaky grounds. The tension between Madison and Peter’s mom, Barb, that was seen during the finale definitely couldn’t have helped. The pair then announced on social media that they had broken up and were no longer dating.

Julie LaPlaca

After the very drama-filled season, one rumor was at least able to be cleared up concerning Peter dating Bachelor producer, Julie Laplaca. In reference to a photo posted of her and Peter on New Year’s Eve, Laplace cleared this up by confirming that it was Peter in the photo, but there was no romantic involvement between them.

Kelley Flanagan

The latest woman tied to Weber is Kelley Flanagan, a woman that he sent home during week 7 of his season. Peter and Kelley were spotted quarantining together in April 2020 in Chicago during the coronavirus outbreak. After causing a stir for quarantining together, Weber revealed that he had left Chicago. Peter has addressed rumors concerning his relationship with Flanagan. He states that they aren’t dating, but he could see a future with her.

Is it only a matter of time that we see a new couple emerge from The Bachelor season? We’ll just have to wait and see.