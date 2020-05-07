Grimes Reveals Meaning Of ‘H X Æ A-12’ Baby Name

When Elon Musk tweeted the name of his & Grimes’ baby boy “H X Æ A-12,” people weren’t sure if he was joking or not.

Thankfully, Grimes took to Twitter to reveal the meaning behind the unique name.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the baby’s name is an intersection of art and tech. She broke down the name symbol by symbol, starting with ” X: “The unknown variable,” she explained. While Æ represents Grimes’ elven spelling of A.I. Lastly, A-12 signifies her and Musk’s “favorite aircraft,” a spy plane built for the C.I.A.

Honestly, when Grimes announced that she was pregnant, it was a given that the baby would be given the most futuristic name a human baby has ever had.

Unfortunately for the eccentric couple, TMZ has learned that California law does not permit names including numbers or symbols.