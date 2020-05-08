5 Easy Ways to Distress Your Jeans

Distressed jeans are expensive AF. So, Instead of spending all your money on ripped jeans, why not do some DIY work on your unripped jeans? I mean, we have so much time on our hands during lockdown — so why not?

Learn how to create your own pair of stylishly distressed jeans with these 5 easy steps.

1. What you’ll need

A pair of jeans you want to distress

Scissors

Tweezers

Safety pins

2. Fade the dye

Make a mixture of 50-50 water and bleach. Paint the bleach water on the jeans with a brush to give it a streaky effect and focus most of the bleach water at the knees, where jeans tend to fade the most. If you don’t have don’t have a paint brush, soak the whole pair in a mix of water and bleach to lighten them all over.

3. Fray the pockets and edges

Fray your denim with a regular disposable shaving razor or sandpaper. Scrape the razor or press the sandpaper back and forth until you get the look you want. You can also use the items to make frayed patches on the jeans.

4. Cut and pluck for big threaded holes

Cut horizontal strips half an inch apart. Make the strips as long as you want the hole to be. Take a pair of tweezers and pluck all the blue threads out of the strips. In denim, the white threads run horizontally and the blue run vertically.

5. For soft jeans rub with sandpaper

If you want to make your jeans look (and feel) more lived-in, rub them down with some sandpaper.