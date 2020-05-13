8 Simple Ways to Get Healthy During Quarantine

Since we’ve been under quarantine restrictions for some time now, we’ve, most likely, developed some habits regarding our mental and physical health. Here are ways to either improve those habits or develop better ones and emerge out of quarantine as a healthier, improved version of yourself.





Establish healthy eating habits

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be a monumental change. I believe this is what discourages people when they look at it through this perspective. Small changes in your diet can make a huge difference. This can be drinking more water or eating less sugar. These little changes will show a huge impact over time. You’ll become so used to the changes that they become a part of your diet. I find that a great way to be motivated and stick with healthy eating is by following healthy Instagram accounts (or whatever social media platform you use regularly). These accounts usually post recipes along with the amazing pictures of their food, which personally helps to inspire me to continue on with my healthy eating.

Follow a consistent sleep schedule

I can’t emphasize enough how important sleep is. Researchers can’t pinpoint the exact amount of sleep that’s needed by people of varying age groups, but they recommend that an individual assesses how they feel on different amounts of sleep. The National Sleep Foundation has developed a chart that has sleep ranges for different age groups, recommending that teenagers (14-17) get 8-10 hours while younger adults (18-25) get 7-9 hours. Additionally, try to fall asleep and wake up at the same time every day to ensure that you’ll establish a consistent sleep schedule.

Exercise regularly

You’ve probably been told numerous times how important exercise is, but it truly is. This isn’t just in regards to your physical health, but also your mental health as well. There are so many ways to exercise without going to the gym such as taking a walk or run outside or following along with Youtube workout videos.

Journaling

Journaling is a great way to either start off your morning or end your day by writing whatever thoughts you have in your head. This will help to clear your mind so you’re not constantly thinking of all the things you have to do as they’re written down on paper. It can also help you reflect on the day ahead or the day that’s just passed, and it allows you to change anything that you were unsatisfied with as you’re now made aware of it by writing it down.

Read a book

Reading is a great way to relax and it will allow you to take a break from everything that’s going on around you. There are numerous book recommendation lists for any genre you’re interested in from self-help to non-fiction so you’ll be sure to find a few books that you can get started on reading.

Yoga

Yoga is another amazing way to relax your mind. Through the practice of yoga, you’re practicing mindfulness and executing every movement with intention. It doesn’t just have physical benefits, but it allows you to develop a positive and healthy mindset. Studies have shown that yoga can improve your mood and make you happier as it increases GABA levels in your body, which regulates nerve activity. It also serves as a natural anxiety reliever as it regulates stress response systems, which helps to reduce the heart rate and lower blood pressure. Because of the coronavirus, there are numerous companies that are posting their yoga videos on virtual platforms like Youtube. One of them is BellaVita: Fitness and Wellness, which has yoga, and fitness, content posted regularly on their social media channels.

Write a list of things you’re grateful

It’s vital to remember how much you have to be grateful for, especially with the situation with the coronavirus. Write down all the things that come to your mind when you think about this. Remember the things that you’re grateful for don’t have to be “big” things as you can be grateful for even the smallest things. For example, during a time like this, I’m particularly grateful for my health. This may seem like something small, but it’s something that can be taken for granted. Making gratitude lists reminds me of all the things that I am so lucky to have in my life and it makes me aware of them in a way that I might’ve overlooked.

Unplug

In an age where we are constantly checking our feeds on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and our various other social media platforms, it’s important that we give them a break. Even though social media can be an amazing place to interact with other people, it’s vital that we just spend some time focusing on the present with whoever you’re quarantining with such as your family.

These tips are just some ways to help you develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle during and beyond quarantine. Remember progress might seem small as you’re implementing these tips until you look back and realize how far you’ve come from where you previously were.