9 Best Graduation Gifts for 2020 Grads

Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, here are some great gift ideas to ask for as a graduation present or even give to yourself!

Laptop case



Your laptop is going to be an essential item in college or in a professional environment so make sure it’s protected. There are numerous inexpensive, but cute cases that you can find at places such as Amazon!

Wireless headphones



Wireless headphones are essential! Whether you’re at the gym or doing everyday tasks, not having to worry about getting wrapped up in wires from your headphone is a plus. There’s an array of wireless headphones to pick ranging from Airpods to Beats. Pick the option that suits you best and you’ll now be able to listen to music without dragging your phone and/or laptop wherever you go.

Hydro Flask



You’ve, most likely, heard of these water bottles or have seen them on your social media feeds. I don’t have one, but I know that some people really love theirs! These can be on the pricier side, which is why it’s perfect to ask for as a graduation gift. There are various colors to choose from so you can pick your favorite one!

Gift card

Who doesn’t love a gift card? Ask for one to your favorite store so you can freely pick out the things you want yourself. It can also be super useful if you’re going into college, or even moving into a new apartment, to ask for a gift card to a store that has home decor you love. Pottery Barn and Urban Outfitters are just to name a couple of places.

Keurig coffee maker

As someone who loves coffee, I couldn’t live without my Keurig. Many of us rely on coffee on a daily basis, and going to Starbucks or Dunkin regularly can definitely add up (yes, I’m guilty of this). A Keurig also runs quickly so they’re great if you’re rushing out the door for school or work in the morning.

A cookbook

Many graduates may be coming out of college with limited knowledge of how to cook. That’s why a cookbook is a great way to get them started. It’s a way for them to learn more about cooking and possibly even enjoy the activity without having to rely on eating habits they might’ve developed out of habit.

Self-help book

Inspirational books are great to have on hand in times that one needs a little motivation, especially when it comes to starting a new chapter in life. If you want a list to just get started on ideas, here are 22 Books Highly Recommended by Successful People.

Kindle

Continuing with the topic of reading, a Kindle is a great gift. I love physical copies of books, but the Kindle is amazing so you can have all the books you want to read all in one place. It’s also great for when you’re traveling and don’t want to lug around anything that’s more heavy than necessary. There are numerous versions of the Kindle to choose from so you can decide which one best suits your needs.

Personalized planner

Life is busy in college and post-grad, which is why keeping track of all your assignments, events, and even daily tasks, is essential. By having a planner that you actually like looking at, it can motivate you to keep on track with all these things. Erin Condren is one brand that you can look into that has beautiful designs for planners.