First, I want to say that I’m not a health professional by any means. I’m a college student who has read numerous health books, watched countless videos from fitness experts and instructors, listened to advice from doctors and health professionals in school and on social media, and just has a passion for all matters that have to do with health/ fitness. You should use these steps as a general guideline, but you should seek guidance from a health and/ or fitness professional if you want to set up a routine that’s specifically personalized for your needs. Now let’s dive into the steps of how you can become one step closer to achieving your fitness goals by setting up an effective routine.

Establish a routine

The first step to developing an effective workout routine is to establish one. By this, I mean to first figure out how often you want to workout. It’s also important to establish what days of the week that you’re going to. This is going to make sure and help you keep track of when you’re exercising. Yes, it’s important that you acknowledge that you’re gonna workout 2-3 times a week, but what specific days of the week are these days? If you say that you’re gonna workout 2-3 times a week, it may be easy to forget to do so as you’re not being specific enough on what days that you’re going to. State when these days are (such as on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, for example) so you’re more likely to actually do your workouts.

Set goals



Set goals! This is so you can have an end result that you can strive for (even though it’s important that you also focus on all your milestones as you go on your health journey). Your goals may include, but aren’t limited to lose, maintain, or gain weight. The next step within setting goals is setting goals specifically for the days you workout. Ask yourself what you want to work on on the days that you workout. Do you want to focus on cardio? Strength training? Figure out what area you want to focus on so you can decide what exercises within them that you should focus on. Then you can choose what days that you want to focus on these types of exercises.

Use structured workout plans created by fitness experts



There are so many fitness instructors online who offer structured workout programs so this is a great option for if you’re just starting out with a workout routine and want a little extra guidance. Fitness experts like Vicky Justiz and Lilly Sabri are a couple of my favorites who have structured workout plans, some of which are free on their Youtube channels, that you can follow along with!

Write your goals and/ or workout schedule down

No matter where you do it, you should physically write out your goals. A study done on goal-setting by psychology professor Dr. Gail Matthews, at the Dominican University in California, showed that a person is 42 percent more likely to achieve their goals if they write them down. Also by writing your goals down, you can put them up anywhere and constantly be aware of them. This is vital in giving you motivation to stick to the routine you’ve created. In order to have an effective workout routine, you have to be committed to it. You need to be consistent with the routine you established to see the results that come from achieving your goals.

In addition to this, you should also write your workout schedule down. By doing this, the schedule becomes more apart of your reality rather than something that you can just put off doing.

You have everything you need within yourself to start your workout routine that will benefit both your physical and mental health. Don’t put off creating your routine, you have everything you need within you to make it now. You got this!