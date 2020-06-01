We Just Made Your Summer 2020 Playlist… You’re Welcome

It is almost officially June which means S-U-M-M-E-R! More sunshine, fresh watermelon, fully bloomed flowers and -possibly the most important- trendy summer music. If you’re searching for some new music to jam to, look no further, because we put together a playlist of some of summer 2020’s hottest beats. From Ariana Grande, to Harry Styles, to Doja Cat, this list highlights the top 8 songs of the season. Take a look.

1.

What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers brought back everyone’s childhood when they officially reunited to make music again on March 1st, of 2019. Crazy right? It’s been over a year. Time flies and they continue to bless us all with their top hits. From “Sucker” to “Only Human,” we’ve been loving the return of the iconic boy band (which I guess is now a man band…?). Either way, this January they released a song called “What A Man Gotta Do” and it is perfect for a summer beach moment.

2.

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

While Dua Lipa may have done “a full 180” and changed her mind, we’ve been unwavering Dua fans from the beginning and still love her and her music. Her top hot “Don’t Start Now” became really popular on Tik Tok and hasn’t lost momentum since. It’s upbeat and all about the strength to get through a messy breakup. We love it on our playlist and you will too.

3.

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

This tune is a little more low key and while it might not draw you to the dance floor, it will be the perfect chill song to give you some variety. Heads up that, if you haven’t already seen it, the music video might bring you to tears. Billie Eilish is incredibly creative and her work is always impactful. Enjoy this moving piece of art.

4.

Rain On Me – Lady Gaga Featuring Ariana Grande

To bring the tempo of the playlist back up, we’ve chosen the perfect dance song. The new music video for “Rain On Me” even features a dance off! Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande knew an upbeat tune is exactly what everyone needed. This song will be the perfect addition to your summer playlist. Warning: it’s insanely catchy! And if after watching the music video you’re as obsessed with the outfits Gaga and Grande wear, check out our article about how to recreate a “Rain On Me” look.

5.

Champagne Night – Lady Antebellum

This song is new, and while it may not have made the top Billboard charts, it’s a jam. “Champagne Night” was first featured as an episode winner on NBC’s show Songland. The TV series is basically a music writing version of Shark Tank. Lady Antebellum was on the show for an episode and chose this song to record… and it turned out amazingly! Give it a listen.

6.

Adore You – Harry Styles

“Adore You” is such a beautiful song about unconditional and passionate love. And who better to hear that message from than the British and very dreamy Harry Styles? The music video features a fish and takes place in a made-up land called Eroda, which may seem kind of weird. However, it’s cinematography and message make it worth watching. This song will be the perfect addition to your playlist (every playlist needs some Harry Styles magic, in our opinion).

7.

Stuck With You – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

That’s right, another Ariana Grande song. You can never have too much of her on any playlist. Since we’re all pretty much stuck at home right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Grande and Bieber released this song all about being around another person a lot and despite tensions or the inescapable nature of the situation…actually loving it! Truly a song for the times.

8.

Say So – Doja Cat

To top off this playlist, we absolutely had to add another one of our viral Tik Tok favorites: “Say So.” Doja Cat gets it right every time with songs that will put you in the dancing mood. Rather driving around in the sun with the windows rolled down or chilling on a towel by the pool, this tune is the ultimate addition to a summer playlist.

It’s official… you have the perfect summer 2020 playlist. Now go grab that bluetooth speaker or headphones and rock out!