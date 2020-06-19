“I could never be a morning person.” “Waking up early is the worst thing.” Have you ever said one of these sentences? I can’t blame you because I used to be the same way; however, I’ve learned to love the morning. Getting up earlier has numerous benefits so here are some ways that you can become a morning person and make the most out of your day.

Have a purpose

One of the biggest reasons people have for not waking up early is that they have no reason to. They may not have and/or see a purpose in waking up early, which is why you need to develop a purpose for doing so. Want to get a head start on all the work you have? Need to do something you’re dreading and just want to get over with? Find a reason for waking up early and you’ll gain the motivation to do and stick with it.

Exercise

Exercise can be one of the things you use for motivation to become a morning person if you know you won’t have any other time in the day to do it. You can establish a workout routine that will hold you accountable for exercising in the morning. Additionally, it can help you wake up. Even if you don’t want to do an intense workout, you can do some stretches to boost your energy- give these exercises a try!

Eat breakfast

Breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. It’s important to have a high-protein breakfast to get you energized for the day. Your breakfast meal along with your cup of coffee can also help you get excited to wake up (I know it does for me!).

Get enough sleep

To wake up early, you’re going to have to get enough sleep. If you don’t, waking up is going to be extremely difficult and you won’t have enough energy for the day. To do this, you’re probably going to have to go to sleep earlier than you usually do. Plan accordingly the time you go to sleep and the time you want to get up to make sure you’re getting at least 7-9 hours of sleep. Set this schedule in the best way that works for you and you’re one step closer to becoming a morning person.

Bring in light

It can be tempting to just roll over and go back to bed if your room is still dark. Open the blinds and get ready to start your day.

Look at motivational content when you first wake up

Whether it’s a motivational quote or video, find something that will make you want to get up and start your day. This is slightly different from having a purpose as this is what you’re going to do when you first wake up. It will give you the little boost you need to get out of bed. There are numerous ways to find motivational content- check out one of my favorite motivational YouTube channels to get started.

Be consistent

Like many other habits and lifestyle changes, you must stay consistent with waking up early. You might try it for a couple of days and then want to give up, but don’t! You’ll be proud of yourself if you keep going and it’ll pay off in the end when you realize that you’ve been able to successfully do it on a consistent basis.