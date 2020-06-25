7 Best Summer Makeup Must-Haves: Sweat-Proof Products

Summer is officially here; however, it also brings along its extreme heat. You may still want to wear makeup, but you don’t want to sweat it all off. Here are simple makeup essentials that you need to help make your makeup stay intact throughout the day and remain shine-free!

Concealer

You might not want to wear a foundation since it can feel too heavy. Try just using concealer so this way you still can cover up any marks or spots you have while also not feeling like your face is covered in makeup. One of my favorite concealers is from NYX. This concealer doesn’t feel heavy and gives me the perfect amount of coverage.

Powder

The powder is great to have something to set your face makeup. It’ll also control any shine you have and prevent it from ruining your makeup look.

Bronzer

Even though you may already be tan from being out in the sun, you can still use bronzer. You can use a matte or shimmery one according to your preference to enhance your tan!

Highlighter

Glowy makeup looks are in all year round, but they especially are during the summertime. Highlighter is the perfect product to help you achieve a summer glow.

Eyeshadow

If you want to put on eyeshadow, summer is a great time to use the shimmer eyeshadows you have! Play around with these colors and see which eye look you like the best!

Waterproof Mascara

Do you actually want to get in the pool but don’t want mascara running down your face? It looks like waterproof mascara might be just what you’re looking for. You can have volume and lift your lashes while making sure you don’t have mascara marks all over your face. Check out drugstore and high-end waterproof mascaras to see which one you like the best.

Chapstick

I’m a big fan of lip gloss, but sometimes it can be too sticky during the summer. Try using a chapstick instead! Some of my favorites are Carmex and Aquaphor.