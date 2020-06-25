6 Must Have Cover-Ups For Your Next Beach Getaway

Summer is upon us and whether it’s an ocean, sea, lake, or river, you’re probably heading towards some body of water to cool off! But on this swimming outing, it’s important to perfect your outfit! Yes, of course you’ll need to bring the obvious swimming suit and sandals. But something you might forget is a cover-up. A cover-up will help make your beach outfit feel more complete. Lucky for you, we found the summer’s top 10 cutest beach cover-ups! Take a look!

This first one is bright, modern and makes a bold statement. By using vibrant color-blocking, this cover-up is guaranteed to make heads turn with its shades of coral and magenta. The light-weight material will flow effortlessly in the wind and you’ll look like a beach goddess!

The next swimsuit cover-up that we are loving this summer is a little simpler and more graphic. The simplified black and white color scheme makes this look very sleek. However, the addition of the fringe detailing makes it trendy. And who doesn’t love the classic motto, “Take me to the beach”? We are loving this look!

Tassel Trim V Neck Stripe Swimsuit Cover Up $29.99

If you’re looking for something that’s a little more boho chic, we have found just the thing! This cover-up also features the fringe trend. Aside from that however, with its muted colors and v-neckline, it has a more bohemian style. This one would pair perfectly with a pair of summer sandals.

Get Twisted Maxi Dress $154

The next cover-up brings us back to a longer, more elegant take on the cover-up. With a monochrome design and a full-of-movement material, this maxi dress cover-up is simply whimsical. The twisted detailing in the front adds a flattering feature and brings the whole look together. The silhouette is more relaxed and would look amazing on any body type!

Johns Button Down Shirt $128

Who said “T-Shirt”? Don’t worry, we’ve got just the thing. There is something so classic about using a button up shirt as a beach cover-up. This style accomplishes a modern take on the classic look. With an updated print and a soft color palette, this button-up cover-up will complete your beach outing ensemble.

Jazmine Cardi $118

Last, but certainly not least, we found an amazing 70’s-inspired cover-up for any disco queen. If you’re at all in love with the fashion from Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” music video (like we are (click here for the scoop on how to build an outfit inspired by it)), then this cover-up is perfect for you!

So which beach cover-up look are you going with? You’ll surely rock any of these styles!