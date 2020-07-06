Spotify Is Launching A Premium Plan For Couples

If you love music and currently love listening to Spotify, then this news is going to sound great to you. Spotify has decided to launch a premium plan for couples. Spotify is making it easier for couples who live together to split the cost of a premium membership while also merging their music taste. The company is debuting its newest subscription offering, Premium Duo, which costs $12.99 a month and allows two people who live together to share one plan while maintaining their own accounts.

With Premium Duo, Spotify will also create a special Duo Mix playlist that’ll update regularly and incorporate music that both people like. The idea is that Spotify knows what you and your partner like individually, so its software will design a playlist that you can put on in the house that’ll appeal to both of you. Listeners can switch between a chill or upbeat playlist.

Single premium members can upgrade to Premium Duo at any time and doing so won’t erase their account listening history or preferences. A Family plan membership is $2 more than Duo and supports up to six accounts. That plan also comes with a special Family Mix playlist that promises the same thing as the Duo Mix, except it accounts for the entire family’s preferences. Single premium membership costs $9.99.