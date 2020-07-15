2020 has been weird so far, to say the least. One good thing that’s happening, thankfully, is the number of old books and TV series that are getting prequels or reboots. I’ve taken it upon myself to find the five most nostalgic series that are coming back in 2020, so please enjoy your trip down memory lane (and to the future, I guess)!

1. Midnight Sun

Twilight fans everywhere rejoice! Stephenie Meyer recently announced that her much-anticipated novel, Midnight Sun will finally be released on August 4. The novel, which a manuscript of was leaked in 2008, will tell the story from Edward’s perspective. It’s time for a Twilight renaissance, everyone! Also, I’m just really excited to find out what Edward thought Bella smelled like to make him gag like that.

2. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games series was another phenomenon in the YA book industry, making a star out of Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus‘ ex-fiancé (just kidding, I know his name is Chris Hemsworth*). Suzanne Collins’ newest book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is a prequel to the original series. It follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus (and future president) Snow as he mentors a District 12 tribute through the 10th annual Hunger Games. The book was released on May 19, 2020 and is now available on Amazon. (*I know his name is Liam, y’all).

3. The Ickabog

I think all of us can agree that one of the most nostalgic book series of all time is the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling. Now, this new book isn’t exactly a prequel to HP like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is, but it is a new book written by J.K. Rowling so we’ll take it. The Ickabog is a children’s book that Rowling came up with while writing Harry Potter. She announced that she’d be releasing new chapters every weekday between May 26 and July 10 on The Ickabog website for children during the COVID-19 lockdown. There’s also an illustration competition for all children to take part in during quarantine! The Ickabog will be released in November 2020 in print, eBook and audiobook formats.

4. Percy Jackson TV series

I know the Percy Jackson & the Olympians movies are kind of a sore subject within the book’s fandom, but Rick Riordan just announced that Disney+ will be making a series that follows the series more faithfully than the movie adaptions did. In a Twitter statement, Riordan said the series will be “following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky [Riordan] & I will be involved in-person at every step of the show.” (I’ll still re-watch the first movie for Logan Lerman as Percy, though).

5. Gossip Girl reboot

Last but certainly not least is the much-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot on HBO. The OG series ended with a scene insinuating Gossip Girl will always be there to torment upper east siders, even if the person running it is revealed (I won’t give any spoilers, don’t worry). The reboot’s description states: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.” So, basically, we’ll get to see how Gossip Girl operates with 2020 technology. I’d be scared if I were the new Serena, honestly. Also, the Gossip Girl costume designer is coming back for the reboot so we can look forward to some new iconic fashion styles.

Let’s just pretend it’s still 2012.