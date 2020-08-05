Stressed about move-in day?

Move-in day can be stressful to think about and prepare for as there are countless things you have to bring, pack, and set up in your dorm or apartment. Fall 2020 move-in day might look different than previous years due to the coronavirus and social distancing, but here are tips to still make this day an easy, stressless process.

Make a checklist

One of the most important parts of the move-in process is first making sure that you bring everything you need. An effective way to do this is by making a checklist. If you don’t want to make your own, there are numerous checklists available online. I find that this one from Her Campus to be particularly efficient in covering nearly item that you’ll possibly need.

Pack efficiently

In the best way you can, assess what items you think you’ll actually use. If you didn’t wear an item of clothing at home, then you probably won’t wear it at school. Do your best to see if what you’re bringing will just cause clutter or if you may end up needing it. There are things that I unexpectedly needed and was glad I brought them so use your best judgment. Another thing you should do is label all your bags and boxes to save time from having to go through everything to figure out what’s in them.

Order bulky/ heavy items later

You can simply order these items after you move in to save up space in your car. Also by doing this, you’ll be able to better determine what heavy items will fit comfortably in your room.

Wear comfortable clothes

You’re going to be moving your belongings in for at least a few hours so you want to wear comfortable clothes. Wear shoes that make walking around and moving boxes easy. Dressing comfortably will allow your clothing not to add stress on to a day that can already be exhausting. Read about what you can wear to look both cute and comfortable here.

Bring snacks

Moving in is a long process, which is why you’ll want to think about food and drinks. Be prepared and pack snacks and water. This will prevent irritability that can stem from hunger.

Look over check-in details

The last thing you want is to have no clue where you should go and what you need to have to check-in. Your school should have this information on its website so make sure you check there. This will ensure that you have all the information you need to make check-in as smooth as possible.

Moving in can be stressful, but try to do the best you can to just relax. Becoming irritated isn’t worth negatively impacting your day or anyone else’s. Remember everyone has to go through the same process so do yourself a favor and make the best out of move-in day. Your family and anyone else helping you will truly appreciate it.