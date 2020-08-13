Top 5 Time Management Tips for College Students

As a college student, you have numerous responsibilities in your academic, extracurricular, and social life. To balance everything, you need to have efficient time management skills. It’s important to manage your time, but not become overwhelmed or drained in the process. Here are tips that will better these skills while allowing you to happily perform all your necessary tasks. Co

Make your class schedule wisely

Times that a person is most productive varies depending on the individual so make sure your class schedule works best for you. Choose classes during times that you think you’ll be able to participate and perform well. If you know that you can’t fully function in the morning, try to avoid early morning classes. Another tip is to take classes that you actually enjoy even though this isn’t always possible with having to take mandatory core classes. A lack of interest in what you’re learning can cause you to procrastinate, which will affect how you manage your time.

Take efficient breaks

How many times have you said that you’re taking a short break from your work, but end up going on your phone for two hours? I know I definitely have. Breaks are essential, but you want them to work for, not against you. A way to do this is to plan out your breaks ahead of time and how long they’re going to be. There are apps like Focus Booster and Be Focused that do this for you, which makes it so much easier to stick with your plan.

Stay organized

A huge part of effectively managing your time is being organized. Make sure you keep all your notes and hand-outs organized in whatever way works for you. For some people, it’s best to take all their notes on their laptop while others use a singular notebook for each class or a multi-subject one for all of them. Planners are also extremely helpful as you can plan out daily, weekly, and monthly tasks.

Make to-do lists

To-do lists are one of my favorite ways to time manage. They slightly differ from just using a planner as these lists solely focus on the day’s tasks. You can use them to break down your designated task into specific parts so it’s not overwhelming. An example of this is instead of staying “do English essay,” you can say “write 2 paragraphs for English essay.” It makes your assignment more bearable and specific so that you can allocate time to doing it and estimate how long it should take you to get it done.

Find a balance

Balance is extremely important to being happy while still efficiently spending your time. Don’t overwhelm yourself by taking too many classes, participating in countless extracurriculars, etc. Choose activities that you truly enjoy and eliminate ones that you’re not sure about or don’t want to do. By doing this, you’ll avoid becoming drained.

Time management is important, but it’s essential that you prioritize your happiness. Use these tips to make the most out of your time while still finding enjoyment in whatever you’re doing.