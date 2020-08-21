Back to school season is approaching even though its circumstances may not be how they usually are. Because of the coronavirus, universities have decided to do online, in-person, or a hybrid combination of the two, for classes this fall. No matter what your school has chosen, there are essential school supplies you’ll need to stay organized and ace your classes this semester.

Multiple-subject notebook

In high school, I had a notebook for each class. I initially tried to do the same thing for my college classes, but I quickly realized that this wasn’t going to be efficient. For me, it’s more beneficial to have my notes for all my classes in one place. This is because it’s easy to remember to bring and lightens the load in my backpack. Depending on how many classes you’re taking, I recommend getting a multiple-subject notebook to write and keep your notes organized.

Expanding file folder

In addition to a two-pocket folder, I use an expanding file folder. In my two-pocket folder, I usually keep all my syllabi and handouts that the professor give during class. On the other hand, I use my expanding file folder to keep the papers that I’m not necessarily currently using in class but will need for midterm and final exams. This allows for the two-pocket folder I carry everywhere to remain lightweight while also making sure that I still have my old papers in my file folder when I need them.

Pencils/pens

Even though you might assume that you’ll take notes on your laptop, some teachers don’t allow electronic devices in class. This is why you’ll need to have pencils and pens. I prefer to take handwritten notes anyway as there are numerous benefits from doing so including an increase in focus, comprehension, and memory. I can definitely attest to this as I performed well in my biopsychology class from handwriting my notes. If you’re looking for great pens to use, I recommend the Paper Mate Gel Pens. Additionally, you’ll need these pens and pencils for when you have to take exams so make sure you have them.

Highlighters

Highlighters are one of my favorite study tools because they help me to emphasize the important parts of my notes. I’m a visual learner so looking at a page of notes that are just taken in black ink won’t motivate me to study, which is why I opt to use highlighters when I can.

Post-it Notes

Post-it Notes have multiple beneficial uses. You can use them as a bookmark in your textbook, make notes in your library textbooks, and make daily to-do lists. These note pads come in a variety of sizes so you can tailor them in the way that works best for their designated use.

Wall calendar

A wall calendar allows you to visually see all your school and/or work deadlines. This will help to ensure that you don’t miss these important dates as they’re up on the wall for you to see. A great place to put the calendar is above your desk so that you can easily see what you have to do. Find out additional ways that you can decorate your desk space here.

Planner

You may think that a wall calendar will be sufficient enough to track all your assignments, projects, and exams, but a planner will keep track of all this information while you’re on-the-go. If your professor mentions a change in an exam date during class, you want to have something immediately on-hand to write it down. Even though you think you might be able to remember everything that your teachers say aloud in class, use a planner to make sure that you keep updated with your deadlines.

Stapler

Shutterstock

I was surprised by how much I needed this. Whether the stapler at the library was out of staples or I needed something to keep together a set of papers, this supply proved to be essential.

Printer

Most likely, your school library has a printer, but you might want to consider buying your own. By doing so, you’ll be able to print from the comfort of your room without having to frantically run out at the last minute to do it before class.

These are some of my essentials for going back to school but don’t be afraid to add some of your own. The academic semester can be overwhelming so buy supplies that will best prepare you for it!