Top 5 Plants To Grow In Your Dorm Room

Dorm rooms tend to feel a bit sticky and dead after a while, but you can avoid that! Plants are natural humidifiers, air purifiers, mood enhancers and it can boost creativity and productivity. Certain plants can also help you sleep better, and all plants are aesthetically pleasing. Here is a list of plants that are ideal to grow in your dorm room!

1. Spider plants

These plants are very easy to grow, and they multiply! So if you get one spider plant, you may find yourself with a few more as time passes by, making your room greener and greener. Spider plants additionally filter out chemicals and toxins in the air. These plants do well in a lower temperatures, require moderate light, and need to be watered about once a week.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is not only easy to keep alive but is a useful plant. Aloe can heal burns, skin irritations, insect bites, and calm acne. This plant requires very little watering. You should only water it once the soil is completely dry and other than that, and placing it where the sun shines, that’s all you need to do to keep it alive!

3. English Ivy

This plant is virtually indestructible, and researchers have found that this plant, in particular, removes 78% of airborne mold in just 12 hours. This plant requires weekly watering. However, it’ll tell you when it needs it. The ivy’s leaves will become droopy and soft when it needs watering. It needs relatively low light, so it is ideal for a dorm room.

4. Snake Plants

This is a very sturdy house plant that is easy to care for. It can survive in most lighting situations and needs light watering once a week. This plant is ideal for you if you have a hectic class schedule and don’t have time to care much about the survival of the plant. This is also one of the few plants that turn carbon dioxide into oxygen at night so it will help you sleep better.

5. Bamboo Palm

This is known as one of the best natural purifiers and filters several potentially damaging chemicals in the air including formaldehyde. This plant thrives in the shade so you can place it in the dark corners on your dorm room to give it a bit of life. This plant can grow to be either quite small or very tall depending on how you choose to groom it. These plants are very easy to care for; you just need to keep the soil wet.