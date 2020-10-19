John Legend Dedicates BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen

The Teigen and Legend household shared tragic news with the rest of the world on September 30th of this year. After several pregnancy-related complications, the couple announced that their unborn son Jack had died in the womb. Fans and friends of the couple offered their condolences and support. The Twitter and Instagram avid model and singer went dark on social media after the tragic event as their family underwent healing together.

On October 14th, the Billboard Music Awards had their yearly event while following strict COVID-19 guidelines. John Legend broke the family’s silence since the incident with his beautiful performance of “Never Break,” that he dedicated to his wife. “Never Break” easily went to the top of the charts when it was released earlier this year, and has been one of his biggest hits. Many of the awards show viewers were moved by the gesture and performance that night. John and Chrissy both posted his live performance to their separate Instagram accounts later that night. His message to Teigen instantly filled us with love.

The couple once again was applauded by fans and friends for being so open and vulnerable about their heartbreak. Many are still praising Teigen and Legend for continuing to show strength after facing what many deem a crippling occurrence. The couple has been silent since the performance, but we enjoy knowing that the Teigen Legend household is going to be okay.