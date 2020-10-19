John Legend Dedicates BBMAs Performance to Wife Chrissy Teigen

The Teigen and Legend household shared tragic news with the rest of the world on September 30th of this year. After several pregnancy-related complications, the couple announced that their unborn son Jack had died in the womb. Fans and friends of the couple offered their condolences and support. The Twitter and Instagram avid model and singer went dark on social media after the tragic event as their family underwent healing together.
This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.
On October 14th, the Billboard Music Awards had their yearly event while following strict COVID-19 guidelines. John Legend broke the family’s silence since the incident with his beautiful performance of “Never Break,” that he dedicated to his wife. “Never Break” easily went to the top of the charts when it was released earlier this year, and has been one of his biggest hits. Many of the awards show viewers were moved by the gesture and performance that night. John and Chrissy both posted his live performance to their separate Instagram accounts later that night. His message to Teigen instantly filled us with love.
The couple once again was applauded by fans and friends for being so open and vulnerable about their heartbreak. Many are still praising Teigen and Legend for continuing to show strength after facing what many deem a crippling occurrence. The couple has been silent since the performance, but we enjoy knowing that the Teigen Legend household is going to be okay.