Bored From Technology? 12 Electronic-Free Activities To Try

As the years pass by, it has become more difficult to avoid the world of electronic devices that is always in our faces. Everyone is very dependent on technology, which has its perks and drawbacks. It can become addicting, give someone a headache, and make them unmotivated. At the same time, it keeps the world connected, especially when the Coronavirus Pandemic has restrained socialization. Here is a list of twelve things to do in between Zoom classes and social media scrolling.

Read

Reading is one of the best things the sharpen the mind. It keeps allows us to be intellectual and conversational. People who read more tend to have greater writing and vocabulary skills. Some people prefer to read on their Kindle, but there is nothing like the smell of a new paper book. There are books on every topic imaginable, so find what you like. Here is a list of 10 Books You Need To Read Before College. Even if books aren’t your thing, you can always read newspapers, magazines, or religious works.

Listen to Music

Modern methods involve technology, but they don’t require looking at a screen. Pop, country, R&B, jazz, rock & roll, indie, rap, hip-hop, gospel— the possibilities are endless. Find a playlist on YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, or Apple Music. Better yet, take out that iPad you haven’t used since 2008 (if it still works), and listen to some throwback music. If you’re in your car or backyard, turn up the radio. Listen to your favorite Disney, movie, or Broadway tracks. You can also play covers or original music by aspiring artists.

Exercise

Oh yeah, that thing. Some people like it, others prefer to watch it. Try to envision a world where watching sports-inspired us to try them ourselves. It doesn’t have to be professional. Bond with your parents, siblings, pets, friends, or community, and play ball. Otherwise, take a bike ride, do some cardio, meditate, or lift weights. Or allow American Ninja Warrior to encourage you. Maybe you can let this be your motivation.

Enjoy Quality Family Time

If you live alone or are dorming at college, this idea might be harder to do. The once crazy world of school, work, hobbies, and extracurricular actives left us little time to spend with our loved ones. Bond at the dinner table, go shopping, have a panic, go camping, play a board game, discover an outdoor activity, go to a museum, the circus, or a sports game (if you are currently able to do that where you live). Or just talk. Make sure you don’t put a restraining order on the people you live with.

Scrapbook

Those old CVS photos have to be somewhere. Spend some time organizing them by date or occasion. Use colored paper, ribbons, buttons, stickers, fabric, stencils, random knick-knacks, writing utensils, patterned paper, or anything you can think of to create that one-of-a-kind scrapbook. It can be any theme you could think of: vacation, the beach, a favorite holiday, family, friends, scouting, childhood memories. For those who aren’t crafty, placing those old pictures in a photo album can be a timeless alternative.

Play With Pets

Dogs, cats, bunnies, hamsters, parrots, snakes, horses, guinea pigs, ferrets…the list goes on. If you have a fish, playtime might be harder to do. Teach your pet tricks, play with their favorite toys, groom them, or take them for a walk. Some people enjoy exercising or doing yoga with their pets. It is also fun to dress them up and have a photo shoot. Or take your companion somewhere they would enjoy. If you don’t have a pet, then bond with someone in your household. Nevertheless, there are always animals looking for a home in shelters and pet stores. If you or your family are allergic, adopt a hypoallergenic breed or an exotic species. Just as long as someone will be able to take care of the animal.

Listen to a Podcast

This trend has been on the rise since 2013. The topics one can listen to are endless— politics, crime, entertainment, sports, music, mystery, lifestyle, spirituality, current events, gaming, etc. People prefer to listen to a podcast while cleaning, driving, exercising, crafting, or just lying down on the couch after a long day. There are so many people buying equipment and making their own podcasts with their friends. Here are 5 Podcasts To Listen To While Self-Isolating.

Shuffle Some Cards

This might sound old-fashioned, so think of it as a throwback. Playing Solitaire with a physical deck of cards is purer than playing on that Dell 2006 computer. Most young people don’t know how to shuffle, but the practice goes much further than impatience. (That doesn’t mean you should add “great card shuffler” to your resumé.) Some multiplayer games include Go Fish, Uno, poker, blackjack, hearts, war, spit, and Kings in the corner. One of my favorite board games is a tile game called Rummikub, which can be played with a regular deck of cards. The rules may feel daunting at first, but the game is engaging and thought-provoking.

Donate Belongings

This is a mutualism activity because it benefits both sides. You get rid of things you no longer want or need, and others receive them. Clothing, toys, knick-knacks, cooking gadgets, crafts, and school supplies are the most common things to donate. I recommend donating to some of these charities.

Volunteer

Giving back to those in need helps the community through compassion and kindness. Time is one of the most valuable things, not to mention that it is free. Find a great cause that fascinates you and go for it. Some great places to volunteer include veterans organizations, animal shelters, hospitals, soup kitchens, libraries, schools, daycares, tutoring services, firehouses, religious sites, special needs homes for adults, nursing homes, and disaster relief sites.

Create Some Art

Art is a vague term. It can reference music, theater arts, literature, or art itself. The latter includes drawing, painting, coloring, fashion designing, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, origami, scrapbooking, ceramics, graphic design, 3-D printing, carpentry, making dolls, inventing, and sculpturing. If theater arts interests you, try acting, dancing, or singing. It doesn’t have to be professional either. As for literature, you can write short stories, essays, speeches, poetry, novels, songs, memoirs, fiction, or nonfiction pieces. If you are opting for a technology-free experience, reach for some loose-leaf paper. Maybe you can combine art with writing to create a colorful journal. Looking back on your experiences years later can be very sentimental.

Go Somewhere

Disclaimer: This might be harder to do in 2020.

Different states, cities, and countries all have their limits due to Covid-19. Most places require masks and distancing of some sort. Still, don’t let that stop you from having fun. Go to a restaurant with some friends. Attend a Little League game with your siblings. Visit the zoo, the beach, the mall, or the gym. If you’re hesitant, then take a walk or drive around your neighborhood. Turn the music up and throw on some sunglasses. And if you do make plans to go out, be sure that everyone in your group feels comfortable with the activity.

