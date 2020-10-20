Derek Jeter Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Jeter Dating Now?

Although baseball “hall of fame member” Derek Jeter hasn’t played on the field since 2014, he has been keeping busy with family life. Due to the pandemic, he was unable to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and he must wait until 2021. Jeter played for the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2014, and his number two jersey was retired in 2017. It was around this time that he bought another MLB team, the Miami Marlins. Throughout his Yankees career, Jeter had several flings and some longer relationships. Since then, he has settled down.

Mariah Carey (1997 – 1998)

The two began to date during the later months of 1997. They quickly bonded through commonalities of biracial heritage and always being in the public eye. However, the relationship ended after less than a year, when they felt pressure from the never-ending attention from the media.

Lara Dutta (2000 – 2001)

When Jeter saw the supermodel on Live with Regis & Kathie Lee, he became interested in her. Dutta was named Miss Universe in 2000. Born and raised in India, she is also an actress. The two dated for almost a year. During this time, Jeter invited her to some of his baseball games.

Joy Enriquez (2001)

This singer’s career reached its highest point just before she romantically connected with Jeter. Enriquez appeared on 7th Heaven and Star Search, and released her debut album in 2001. Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez paired Enriquez and Jeter together, but the passion was short-lived.

Jordana Brewster (2002 – 2003)

The model and actress is best known for playing Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. Beforehand, she built her career by taking roles in soap operas. Her relationship with the baseball professional lasted less than twelve months. Unlike previous relationships, Jeter was more comfortable with sharing their love with the paparazzi.

Vanessa Lachey (2003 – 2006)

This sporadic relationship lasted longer than Jeter’s past loves. By now, he was midway through his career and was around the age of thirty. Vanessa Lachey is a model, television personality, actress, and host. When she dated Jeter, she went by her maiden name, Minnillo. During their breaks, Jeter went out with other movie stars. He and Lachey finally ended the flame in 2006 for unknown reasons, and the two remain good friends today.

Jessica Biel (2006 – 2007)

Possibly one of the most famous people on this list, actress Jessica Biel dated Derek Jeter for a few months between 2006 and 2007. They partied in Vegas clubs and vacationed in Puerto Rico. Afterward, they realized they didn’t have a lot in common and decided to terminate the relationship.

Minka Kelly (2008 – 2012)

Another model and actress Jeter dated was Minka Kelly. This romance was persistent for about four years. Kelly’s most prominent roles are in Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Charlie’s Angles, Almost Human, and Titans. In 2009, when the Yankees won the World Series, Jeter invited Kelly to ride with him on the parade float. Because the two were older and mature, fans believed that the lovebirds were right for each other. They were shocked when the couple broke up in August 2011. After a few months, they got back together, but it was temporary.

Hannah Davis Jeter (2012)

Just a few months later, Jeter began dating model Hannah Davis. They kept the relationship quiet for some time before going public. Davis has modeled for Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. They got engaged in fall 2015 and wed in July 2016. The couple shares two daughters, Bella Raine, born in August 2017, and Story Grey, born in January 2019.