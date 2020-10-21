Adele‘s fans have much to be excited about.

On Sunday, October 18, the singer announced that she will be on Saturday Night Live. Adele was a musical guest on the show in 2008 and 2015. In 2008, she sang two songs from her initial album, 19: “Cold Shoulder” and “Chasing Pavements.” Then in 2015, she performed “Hello” and “When We Were Young” from her third album, 25. But this Saturday, October 24, she will be making her hosting debut.

“I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram. Adele also informed that singer H.E.R. will be the musical guest.

When the Coronavirus outbreak hit in March, SNL was forced to shut down production. With just a short time before the season 45 finale, the sketch comedy show had to think outside the box. The final three episodes were filmed at home, with the cast turning their living rooms and basements into television sets. Many skits featured just one or two cast members, but other times the technical staff got creative. The first virtual episode was hosted by Tom Hanks, who shocked the world when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

By October, SNL was finally able to film in Studio 8H, located in Rockefeller Center, New York City. Protocols were set for the production team, cast, crew, hosts, musical guests, and audience. The program has been following New York state safety guidelines to bring a much-needed comedic distraction.

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for the release of Adele’s fourth album. The 15-time Grammy winner promised new music in 2020, but the pandemic closed recording studios and halted work. Originally, the album was scheduled to come out in September. As of now, it is unknown when Adele will launch new music, and some fans believe it won’t be until 2021.

Jonathan Dickins, Adele’s manager, told Music Week in June that, “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready. We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

Adele’s first three studio albums are 19 (2008), 21 (2011), and 25 (2015). Her most notable songs from 19 include “Hometown Glory” and her version of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” The album 21 features the hits “Rolling in the Deep,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Someone Like You.” Adele’s 25 includes “All I Ask,” “When We Were Young,” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).” One can only imagine what musical brilliance she has up her sleeves with her upcoming fourth album.

Showbiz411 has reported that Adele’s album might be released on Friday, October 30. If so, fans are hopeful that Adele could sing something on this weekend’s episode of SNL.

You can catch Adele and H.E.R. on Saturday Night Live this Saturday at 11:30 pm EST on NBC.