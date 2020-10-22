Sephora Promises Same Day Delivery on All Products

A few days ago we heard that MAC launched its Same-Day Delivery Service by Postmates and ensured delivering within just 2 hours and now we see cosmetic conglomerate Sephora following its route. Yes, Sephora has just announced its Same Day Delivery Service through Instacart and its delivery time is half as that of MAC, meaning Sephora promises to deliver within an hour as long as their orderer lives 30 minutes near their store location.

Sephora is heaven for true makeup lovers, as there is no shade of lipstick, foundation, blush, eyeshadow, etc. that one cannot find there. The store also offers a wide range of skincare and fragrances other than makeup products. This Same Day Delivery Sevice seems very tempting to us, and this move will definitely increase the company’s revenue significantly. Moreover, with eyeshadows being a trend in 2020, this is definitely a big opportunity that Sephora has grabbed by introducing this service just in time!

No Extra Shipping Fees!

Yes, you read that right! The best part is that you don’t have to pay any additional shipping fees for this same-day delivery service by Instacart. There’s more! You will also be earning your Beauty Insider points as you would every time you shop from the store, isn’t that great? This month Halloween, and soon next month we will all be visiting our loved ones hopefully for Thanksgiving dinner and then Christmas in December, the timing of this launch couldn’t be any more perfect than this!

$500 Credit Giveaway!

All of these great offers weren’t enough so Instacart is celebrating their new partnership with Sephora with a big giveaway: If you shop Sephora on Instacart this week, you can be entered in a contest to win a $500 credit for your future shopping at Sephora. So what are you waiting for?