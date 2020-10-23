Beyoncé’s Second Ivy Park X Adidas: Must See Details

The wait is over! We bring you the top details of Beyoncé’s Second Ivy Park X Adidas. Earlier this week, the Lemonade singer had posted a picture of a park and shared it with her 155 million followers on her Instagram signaling the launch of her new collaboration with Adidas. The new collection now has a name, it is called DRIP 2. Below is a video attached that showcases all the pieces from the new DRIP 2 collection, have a look!

The DRIP 2 collection features a wide range of stylish footwear and apparel pieces, suitable for every look, whether it is a night party or a morning workout session, Beyonce has made sure that you slay and turn heads in every look! The color palette is ranging from rich corals, mint, and fluorescent hues to dark green tints. The collection also features accessories that complement the apparel such as matching duffle bags, fanny packs, socks, hats, belts, and functional belt bags. Accessories prices range from $25 till outerwear up to $200. The DRIP 2 collection will be available for sale on the Adidas website on October 29th, 2020.

With the tagline “This Is My Park”, in the YouTube video, Beyonce is urging the viewers to find their park or path out of this trapped in the home state. She wants people to find something to work on during this time, it can be fitness or anything that we love to do. For example, she found her park by creating this DRIP 2 collection and utilized her time. She’s asking the viewers to channel their beast mode and is motivating them to fulfill their dreams. This pandemic has been a major setback for many so now with her DRIP 2 line, she is motivating her Beyhive to make a comeback by finding their park!

What do we love about the DRIP 2 collection?

The fit of their apparel is unique as it has inclusive and genderless sizing. Yes, you read that right! Beyonce’s DRIP 2 collection is more size-inclusive than ever as its sizing ranges from XXXS to 4X for the apparel collection. Sizing has always been an issue for most designers but here with such a broad sizing scale, Queen Bey is surely going to leave many designers behind!