Due to the pandemic this year this prestigious Italian label announced that it will be combining its men’s and women’s collections and will be doing two instead of five shows each year. Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci said, “we need new oxygen to allow this complex system to be reborn,” based on the fluctuations in the luxury retail industry as a result of this pandemic.

Michele’s Ouverture of Something that Never Ended i.e an upcoming collection for Gucci not be presented in one day as its previous collections, but instead in a miniseries of seven episodes, during GucciFest – a digital film festival week starting from November 16th till November 22nd. This seven episodes miniseries is directed by Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele. International talents like Silvia Calderoni, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence Welch, and Jeremy O. Harris will be also joining this campaign as Gucci recently became the world’s hottest brand!

The collections press release says: “The presentation of the new collection is a joyful and irregular new tale…told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes, and communication platforms.” Other than GucciFest.com this collection’s series will also be shown on YouTube. Nowadays with pandemic being a barrier, many designers had to switch to the medium of virtual platforms to showcase their collections. As more and more designers are adapting to this change, virtual shows are now becoming a trend!