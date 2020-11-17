This year has brought about major changes for many Haute couture designers and one of them is Dolce & Gabbana. Recently, the brand launched its DG Digital Show on November 13, 2020, which was a series of virtual fashion shows hosted on both their website and their social media platforms. Now, this was not something was new as we have already seen many designers releasing their collections virtually, for example, Gucci releasing its new collection in the form of a mini-series (7 episodes) at GucciFest to keep their audience virtually connected to their brand during the pandemic. What’s new is that Dolce & Gabbana are changing couture rules in 2020 as for the first time they are allowing their collection viewers to buy something right after they see it in the show.

This “See Now, Buy Now” approach is very interesting as many people normally don’t buy things when they keep it for purchase later on. It is a very smart move that Dolce & Gabbana are making, and we are sure that other designers will adapt this idea soon as well. This approach was for the “Walking In The Street” collection which was also Dolce & Gabbana’s very first digital show.

#DolceGabbana presents #DGDigitalShow1: Walking in the Street

Inspired by the city streets of the ‘90s, the collection features Dolce&Gabbana DNA mixed with a casual and relaxed urban style.

Denim is the highlight of the show, as we see it in skirts, baggy midi pants, fitted shorts, distressed skinny and boyfriend jeans, and many other styles. Other than denim, we see there is a lot of use of baroque fabrics as that is a signature of Dolce and Gabbana. Bulky gold jewelry sets a whole vibe of the street style inspired by the ’90s in New York City and we still see this trend practiced today by famous rappers like DJ Khaled, Kanye, and Offset. The use of animal print was seen in jackets and accessories.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Walking In The Street collection is interesting and relates to the times now as now in this new normal, as most people are resuming their daily life that involves crossing streets, taking the subway, etc. As we all know how high-end fabrics D&G normally uses in their collections, so the use of denim seems unusual to the designers brand identity, but denim is a classic and staple item that most of us prefer to wear which is why it best suits this casual and relaxed urban style collection. The collection is made with the concept of how people are dressing in 2020 in real life but also the collection features iconic D&G accessories that add life to the entire look. For Dolce & Gabbana, launching this new collection is “a way of being more alive, more attentive,” to the real world in 2020. “We like the idea of being inspired by the street, by the people, what happens and then immediately give our emotions,” said Dolce & Gabbana in the video of this collection’s launch.