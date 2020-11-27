Drake’s Collaboration With NIKE: Must See Details

Once again, we see an example of “Hip Hop adds value to fashion”, says Cardi B as recently we see another mega hip-hop star Drake set to launch a collaboration with the world’s second-hottest brand: NIKE. This won’t be their first collaboration as the Canadian singer and Nike recently had one named Certified Lover Boy, which is also the name of the upcoming album of Drake that is set to release in January 2021.

OVO head posted a video on his Instagram account on November 22, 2020. The video features a night view of Toronto Lake, Canada city reflects him paying homage to where he comes from. The video ends with a NIKE logo and the date of the launch i.e December 18, 2020. Moreover, Drake mentioned an account on Instagram @12.18.2020 which is the date of the release. This account is private and as of now has about above 5000 followers, and has posted 6 posts about this collaboration.

This capsule collection launching in December gives us a hint that it is meant for winter apparel. This collection will include puffer jackets, a track jacket, hoodies, fleece pants, track pants, shirts, socks, and a hat. Most of the items come in black or black and gold colorways”, revealed Complex.

The name of the collection is not yet disclosed but some fans predict that it might be named, “Forza Nocta” based on an Instagram story snap posted by @champagnepapi, even though a Nike spokesperson declined this rumor. Other than this we know that in the first quarter of 2021, Drake will be releasing his first sneaker with Nike i.e. Drake X Nike Air Force 1.

It will be exciting to see this collaboration once again as the previous one was a hit as well! The timing is also perfect as it launches on a Friday, December 18 – exactly before Christmas which falls next Friday, December 25. (HINT: This can be a perfect Christmas gift for a Drake fan).