Balmain X Global Fund (RED): Must See Details

This year we have all gone through many changes, be it historic as in Black Lives Matter or geographic as lockdowns happened around the world to fight this pandemic, and what remains a theme is people supporting people to get through these hard times. In 2020, even though we didn’t have as many fashion shows as we normally have each year, we did see a trend of designers and couture houses coming to help for a cause now more than ever! Earlier in the year, Christian Siriano and his team were making masks to give to the frontline workers when COVID-19 was at its peak, and many other designers followed the trend. Now a year into this pandemic, we see that Balmain is once again collaborating with Global Fund (RED) for limited-edition sneakers to support people suffering from viruses like AIDS and COVID-19.

"In 2020, supporting fashion with a purpose has never felt better. That's the idea behind @Balmain's (Balmain)RED B-Court sneakers—a limited-edition launch that benefits the @GlobalFund's fight against HIV/AIDS and COVID-19." @ELLEmagazine #SHOPATHON https://t.co/UwTSB29YJQ — (RED) (@RED) November 19, 2020

This is a very generous approach by Balmain because at this point there are many families that are facing coverage reductions in their healthcare plans. This collaboration will not only increase the annual sales of the brand but will also increase the respect for the designer brand in the eyes of its consumers! Last year, when Apple launched its (RED) iPhone, it was a hit not just because of the new color, but also because the consumers felt like they were spending money on a good cause as well, hence buying such products gives us a sense of relief that we were able to help someone in need in some way.

Balmain’s Creative Director – Oliver Rousteing’s Commitment to (RED) and The Global Fund:

In an interview with Elle.com Rousteing revealed, “having begun my life in an orphanage, the struggles of vulnerable children across the globe is something that’s extremely personal form”. He added, “with AIDS killing more young people (aged 15-29) and more young women (aged 15-49) than any other disease worldwide, there are now almost 14 million children worldwide who have lost a parent to AIDS. Most of those children live in sub-Saharan Africa, and the work (RED) does is critical to the education, empowerment, and protection of those children and their families—which is why I am thrilled to do anything that I can do to support it. While designing the (Balmain) RED B-Court sneakers, Creative Director Oliver Rousteing revealed that he and his team realized that all his “scribbles, notes and measurements were the ideal reflection of the devotion required from all of us to face this critical moment”.

The (Balmain) RED B-Court sneakers are now available to purchase online at Balmain.com as well as in Balmain’s newest store location at Madison Avenue, New York. The best part of this collaboration is that 100% of the money spent on these sneakers will go straight to benefit the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism. RED predicts that its products can raise up to $5 billion by next year to help fight against COVID-19. The SHOPATHON event by RED will be back on December 1st in an honor of World AIDS Day. This is perfect as imagine you gifting someone any of these RED products for Christmas, not only you will make someone happy but also with buying a present from RED you will save a life!