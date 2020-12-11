The Pros & Cons of Taking a Gap Year

Nine months after the Coronavirus pandemic shocked the world, undergrads are still readjusting to campus life. The majority of classes are online, and students are learning from home, yet tuition is the same. On university grounds, everyone must wear a mask and stay distant. As a result, millions of 2020 high school graduates have chosen to take a “gap year.” Instead of starting college in August, they decided to wait a year and begin next fall. Most teenagers use this time to work, travel, volunteer, discover themselves, reapply to colleges, and take an educational break. Here are the pros and cons of taking a gap year, which is trendy in 2020.

Pros

Gain experience in the real world during adolescence

Acquire responsibility and independence

Learn to save money

Maintain adult liabilities and finances

Expand your network

Meet people who will give you a broader perspective of life

Make memories and stories

Hand’s-on learn through new situations

Gain a better sense of yourself and the world

Obtain self-confidence

Become more mature

Receive a mental break from learning

Life experience will help you find your passion and major

You could discover that your intended major isn’t for you

Realize you prefer trade school or the military

Recharge your excitement for the classroom

There are programs for students taking a gap year

Some universities provide preferred admission, financial aid, and course credits for those who have taken a gap year

Attend college after the pandemic is over

Prevent worrying about Covid while at college

Work a part-time or full-time job

Volunteer

Get involved in something you believe in

You will have time to do something for yourself

Travel! Even though that is currently limited

You can add the experience, travel, and work on a resumé

Stay close with friends who didn’t attend college or are local

Avoid missing out on family gatherings

Cons

Family might not be supportive of your gap year

Postpones graduation and starting a professional career

For fields that require many years of college, being a year behind is not the best option

You could forget what you learned in high school

A decline in writing and research skills

Making the transition back to school is rough

Fall behind your peers academically

Be the oldest student in freshmen classes

Lose interest or motivation to attend college

You may become too comfortable with your low-paying job and not reconsider higher education

So many people can’t afford and want to go to college. You have the means, but not the desire.

It is harder to find a job during the pandemic

Colleges are temporary less crowded, meaning there are smaller classes

You can catch Covid from working or traveling

Traveling can become an immense financial toll (more than tuition)

Maintaining a long-distance relationship can be a burden and cause mistrust

You might rather travel with your significant other when you are older and financially stable

Traveling can make you homesick

There’s potential to waste a lot of time

Wrong intentions: attend parties, rejection from a dream university

The uncertainly can be stressful

Involves endless planning (travel, work, money, reapplying to colleges)

Loss of scholarship or athletic opportunities

For more information, visit:

Sources: