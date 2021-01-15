Commuting vs Dorming: The Pros and Cons of Each

Determining what college to attend is stressful. Although teenagers believe this is the greatest decision they will make, choosing a major is more life-changing. Nevertheless, the college’s location affects whether they live on campus or not. For high schoolers who are unsure if they want to commute or dorm, understanding the pros and cons of each will provide knowledge that helps them make a decision.

The three types of undergrad travelers are the commuter, the dormer, and the out-of-state dormer. “How To Get Over College Homesickness,” written on this website, clarifies two of them. To cite my earlier work:

[Dormers] live ten, thirty, or sixty minutes away from their families. Local residents are encouraged to live on campus for the university experience or to gain independence. Some can go home; others cannot. These are the students who don’t travel by plane. . . . the out-of-state student made the boldest choice of university. At eighteen, they were ready to spread their wings or they wanted to get away. They picked their college for a specific reason, or their major is uncommon. These students visit their homes during semester breaks, holidays, or week-long vacations.

Then there are commuters. They travel by foot, bike, car, train, subway, bus, or shuttle every time they need to be on campus. Travel time can be a few minutes or multiple hours. I’ve met undergrads who’ve driven several hours and past state lines to be on campus every day. Time and money quickly add up. Most commuters don’t mind the drive and use this time to unwind. Here are eight productive ways to make your commute a breeze, for those who aren’t in the driver’s seat.

Commuting

The Advantages

Travel time can be relaxing: used as free time or time to catch up on work

Leave school ground when you are finished with the day

Attend online classes from home or the local library

Save thousands of dollars by not dorming or investing in a large meal plan

Drivers get additional road experience

Obtain navigation skills

Carpooling with friends saves money and emissions

Freshmen have fewer uncertainties, and adjustment is more smooth

Prevent homesickness by living at home

Commuters don’t have to sacrifice family, pets, or community

They also get to keep their privacy and space

Avoid missing family gatherings and still see childhood friends during the weekend

The school vs. personal life balance exists because you are not surrounded by classrooms and classmates 24/7

Better opportunity to get a part-time job to get ahead of your career

The Disadvantages

Travel time can be stressful and endless

Traffic and lack of parking can make you late to class or other commitments

Financial aid goes down, and transportation costs—car payments, gas, insurance, parking costs, public transportation—go up

Not to mention, many students have to pay for their transportation, pressuring them to find a job while still in school

Carpooling forces scholars to plan their schedules around each other

Some commutes require multiple modes of transportation

Commuters have no place to rest or be alone during long days (unless you nap in your car)

If you live far from campus, you may miss weekend parties, sports games, and events

It might feel like high school, but with the advantage of making your schedule

You don’t get the entire “college experience” or gain as much independence

Options to join a sport’s team, club, sorority, or fraternity diminish

Commuters have a harder time making friends

At mostly residential universities , commuters are less motivated, more likely to miss class, and feel less connected to classmates and the school itself

Dorming

The Advantages

Gain independence by not being under your parents’ roof

Take care of yourself and live on your own

Learn to budget money, do laundry, cook, and clean

You become the head of the house or share this role equally with roommates and suitemates

Form long-lasting friendships with university residents

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live with friends

Reside in another state, county, or country

Opportunities for off-campus housing

Attend every university event and party

Apply for a campus job or RA position

No commute means that you don’t have to squish all of your classes together

Travel time can be used to study

Redecorate a second bedroom

Take a nap or decompress in between classes

Share a dorm or suite with close friends

Options for joining a sport’s team, club, sorority, or fraternity widen

The Disadvantages

Must pay for dorming, meal plan, and other fees

Those who cannot pay depend on loans or financial aid

Without a car, students are trapped on campus, even when there are no events

Whether they are on campus or home, students will frequently desire a clothing item, book, or belonging they don’t have

desire a clothing item, book, or belonging they don’t have Homesickness (How To Get Over College Homesickness)

Dorm rooms are smaller more expensive than hotel rooms

Students often have to live with strangers

Share a communal bathroom with dozens of residents

Dwellers must share everything: study space, laundry room, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances, televisions, computers, etc.

Residental halls offer very little privacy, individual isolation, or tranquility

Sicknesses spread quickly

Undergrads are unable to see their family, pets, or community

They miss gatherings (How to Celebrate Someone’s Birthday While You Are Away At College)

Students must abide by universities guidelines for housing

Off-campus housing can be cheaper but still involves a commute and rent

Students who live in off-campus housing must prepare their meals

