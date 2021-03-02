6 Things I’ve Learned Since Moving Out

Moving away for the first time can be a scary, yet exciting thing in life. There are freedoms and the realization that you are actually on your own. Whether you are moving out with a friend, romantic partner, or just by yourself can be a learning experience. I promise you, just like anything else, it’s a learning curve. It can be stressful, but hopefully, these things I have learned will help you better understand how it works, and you will feel less stressed.

1. Budgeting

Budgeting and saving money while you are moving out can be very hard. However overwhelming it can be, it’s important to keep track of your due dates for all bills. Put it on a calendar you can see or set a reminder on a digital calendar. Doesn’t matter when you get paid, making sure you have enough money by the beginning, end, or middle of the month is important. For me personally, I make sure to have all the dates written down on my personal calendars and reminders on my phone so I never miss a beat. I will say it will be hard to save money in the first couple of months being moved out, but after that, having a plan to save money is a good idea. You never know when something could go wrong and you will need to fix or replace things in your life. Something that I do, is put aside $20 a week, in a piggy bank so I don’t have to think about it. If I continue doing this, I will have an extra $1,000 at the end of the year.

2. Cooking

Before moving out, I never really cooked before, it was something I had to learn. It’s a long process to learn a new skill, but this one is so worth it. If you’re new to cooking, something that helped me a lot was getting a crockpot. The recipes are simple and easy to follow, plus depending on the recipe, there is not much to prep. There are also meal kits like Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, and more, there are so many options. Cooking is something that needs to learn because eating out is not something that can happen every night.

3. Laundry and Cleaning

We all hate laundry and cleaning, but these things have to get done. I personally get really stressed when they are messes everywhere, so I have come up with a system that works for me. These things take only a couple of hours if you really think about it, and although we never have all the time in the world, taking some time out of your day to get this done is important. What I like to do is take one of my days off to do my chores around the house, and get them done as close together as possible. That might work for you, but finding your system is important.

4. Exploring

Maybe you moved somewhere new or somewhere you know well, doesn’t mean you should forget to explore. Staying comfortable is great, but getting out of your comfort zone is a really smart and fun way to experience something new. For example, finally trying the Yoga place nearby, those dance classes you have been putting off, or even trying something you have never thought about before. There are plenty of new things to try if you look on the internet. Don’t forget to get out every once in a while.

5. Treating Yourself

Although you want to be saving money, don’t forget to treat yourself every now and then. It’s easy to forget to enjoy life a little bit when you are stressed about work, bills, or even school. Don’t forget to make time and treat yourself on a day you have off. You can’t always be working, it’s important to set time aside to buy dinner, watch TV, or play video games. Whatever is it, it’s okay to buy something and spend a little time to yourself. Life is stressful, don’t forget to take breaks.

6. Roommates

To save money, having a roommate with you can be very helpful. It’s not always ideal, but it is doable. Of course, you can’t control everything they do, but my biggest piece of advice is communication. Dishes, bills, food, cleaning, laundry, or when you will be out of town, is helpful so there is no room for misunderstandings. Make sure to be clear about what you want the space should look like, how chores will be divided, what food is yours, and how things can be done to there are almost no hiccups. Being clear about boundaries and lifestyle is important to make things go as smoothly as possible.