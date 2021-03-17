How to Avoid Bad Habits When You’re a Student in College

Entering college can be a very stressful time for a young person. It is quite easy to get caught up trying to make new friends and attending all of the campus functions and events. Many college students find themselves developing bad health habits while in school, but you don’t have to be one of them. Here are some of the worst habits you need to avoid.

Guzzling Energy Drinks

While they may have cool advertisements and exciting names, energy drinks are not what they’re cracked up to be, especially when it comes to your body. They are filled with sugar, caffeine, and questionable names you cannot pronounce that do nothing for your body but dehydrate it and make you feel worse in the end. If you feel low on energy, try getting a bit more sleep and drinking a lot more water instead.

Experimenting with Drugs

One of the most significant risks of stressful acclimating is substance abuse in college students. Taking a few pills to relax or help you sleep or a few lines of cocaine to help for those all-night study sessions may seem harmless to a young mind but they are decisions that can quickly lead you to spiral out of control. Avoid drugs at all costs. If you are using drugs, or know someone close to you who is, set up an appointment with the telemedicine staff on campus. A therapist is there if you need to talk things out and a doctor can help if you are experiencing withdrawals or other physical issues.

Binge Drinking

While drugs are illegal, which prevents a bit of a barrier from wanting to try them, alcohol is legal and more socially accepted. Therefore, it is that much easier to fall into the trap of alcohol abuse. While a drink to unwind or to celebrate with friends may be ok, getting so drunk you wake up in strange places or have to be taken to the hospital for alcohol poisoning certainly isn’t. Keep the drinking to a bare minimum and always make sure there is a designated driver around.

Eating Too Much Junk Food

College dorms aren’t exactly known as havens for fresh fruits and vegetables. With that being said, it is very important that you get as many as you can in your diet. Not getting enough nutritious food can result in obesity, stress, exhaustion, and obesity. Your best bet is to stock the refrigerator instead of the cupboards. If it has powdered cheese, high salt content, or is neon-colored, toss it and get something that grows in a garden instead.

Not Getting Any Exercise

After long periods, it might seem like a good idea to just lounge on the couch and watch some television to relax. However, it is a much better idea to take the downtime and turn it into a reason to go for a long walk, hit the gym, or if it’s summer, hit the beach and go for a swim. Anything that results in you getting physical activity is much better for your body and your mental state than turning into a couch potato.