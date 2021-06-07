The 4 Best Summer Fashion Trends 2021

Summer is officially here or almost here so it’s time to go shopping for all your summer must-haves. I have found 4 fashion trends for this summer that you will want to follow. These are for going to the beach, on vacay going to all the tourist spots, going to the pool with all your friends, or going on hikes and adventuring in your own state. So here are 4 summer must-haves for your closet.

Crop Top Tank Tops

It's National Run Day! Whether you're hitting the track, the trails, or the sidewalk, we want to celebrate whatever your finish line looks like today. LET'S RUN. 🏃‍♀️https://t.co/KBQEvq0sGX pic.twitter.com/uLBCWJTFcT — Athleta (@Athleta) June 2, 2021

This style of tank tops are the rage right now! They are so cute on everyone no matter what body size or type you are. These tank tops are so good because you can wear them anywhere and for anything. I personally like to wear them for everyday clothes and for hiking, I’m sure I will be wearing them to the beach and pool this summer too. There are so many different brands selling them right now besides Athleta so be sure to go find a cute color for the summer.

Matching sets

✯ SUMMER NIGHTS ✯ Nights out wearing our new Sugar & Spice Set, Roc White Cashew Wedge, Minkpink Retrospect Sunglasses & Minc Collections Eagle Pendant Necklace in Gold ✨ All online now! #PrincessPolly pic.twitter.com/684tTqUeu7 — Princess Polly (@PrincessPolly) March 4, 2018

Matching sets are so cute and so comfortable. I personally have a lot of matching sets because they are always so cute and breathable for hot summer days. You can also wear them anywhere, with a swimsuit underneath or dressed up to go to a classy dinner. There are so many websites and stores with cute matching sets for your summer must-haves.

Corset Tops

this corset top and trouser combo is just stunning!! pic.twitter.com/VdfG4wfkfI — Bobbi Kerrigan (@Bobbi_Kerrigan) May 29, 2021

Corset tops are so cute and go with anything. They are really trendy this summer with jeans or jean shorts. I just got a cheetah print one and I’m obsessed. They are so cute and make you feel so confident. If you want to have a hot girl summer I highly recommend buying one of these. They are so hot and look good on everyone. I recently saw some really cute ones at Urban Outfitters.

Mini Dresses

✨🧡 PrettyLittleThing x Tamara Francesconi 🧡✨ South African goddess brings you timeless pieces to stay golden this new season 🌞 Do the most this summer, you’ve earned it doll 💫 Shop here 👉 https://t.co/cVUVnbyXuX pic.twitter.com/j4c5UTBVMS — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) May 26, 2021

Mini dresses are in! There are so many cute patterned and cut-out dresses that are super trendy this summer. We have been stuck in quarantine and it’s time to show off ourselves and feel confident and have a hot girl summer! All four of these pieces of clothes are going to make you feel so good and make everyone ask wear did you buy that. I personally will be doing my research finding the cutest options of all of these for my summer fun! if you don’t know where to find cute clothes go checkout my article 8 Trendy Websites For Summer Clothes and Swim Suits.