Two Biggest Summer Hair Trends 2021

It’s summertime and post-quarantine which means everyone wants to mix it up and you should try something new. There are two big hair trends this summer. One is dye-ing your hair a fun color! The other is how you style it.😉 The 90s/70s hairstyle is back and here to stay. It is fluffy and voluptuous. If you have both, now your really killing the game! I hope that you are adventurous enough to try a new color on your hair. It is so fun and freeing honestly. I highly recommend even adding highlights or just doing a minor change like going from dark brown to light brown. Hop on the bandwagon haha!

1

Colored Hair

XMONDO COLOR IS OFFICIALLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE https://t.co/F5sh7GD8JV!! 🤩💙 pic.twitter.com/8B4njnnhXP — Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) November 19, 2020

Brightly colored hair is so cute and a huge trend right now. Its’ summertime and there really isn’t a better time post quarantine to go crazy and try something new when it comes to your look. I actually am about to do it myself and dye my hair pink! I actually am a brunette (but like light brown) and last year when COVID-19 first hit I decided to dye my hair blonde because I always would get blonde highlights and I loved it. I had never actually dyed my hair so obviously, I wanted to try it. I have been blonde for over a year now and really like it. I want to go crazy now and try pink because I see so many girls on Tik Tok, specifically that have colored hair and they all look so good.

MOOD now that they’re allowing employees to have colored hair in the school district. pic.twitter.com/CcLLdBh55n — Caulifla. 🥡 (@ZillasBodega) June 3, 2021

I think anyone can pull off colored hair, you just gotta chose a color that you think you will like and look good on you! I would definitely say stick to red, orange, pink, purple, and maybe blue because you have to keep in mind the fading process. When green fades it does not look good haha. Blue is okay but the rest all fade nicely. Also, I highly recommend doing a temporary hair color dye. You do not want to mess up your hair with permanent dye. It is also a lot to take care of if your planning on keeping this color for a while so make sure you are ready for the money and time commitment. Make sure you do your research on dyes before you hastily go buy one. Some cheap ones can really destroy your hair. Read reviews and watch youtube videos. I highly recommend Brad Mondo’s hair color if you are doing a bright color and want it to actually work and stay for longer than a week or two. I am using Arctic Fox temporary hair dye I haven’t used it before and there are mixed reviews but I am going to try it and hopefully it turns out well.

2

90s/70s Style Hair

so i tried that big 70s hair trend and i think it’s so cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/NGsErVfDnQ — nia🦋 (@keepingupwnia) May 16, 2021

90s style hair is a huge trend right now and I think it looks so good. It is crazy to think all the 90s trends are coming back already but it looks like they are here to stay! If you don’t know what style I’m talking about this picture represents it all. It is a blow-out style, you can use a hairdryer, rollers, or the 2 in 1 hair dryer brush. I think everyone looks so good with this hairstyle whether you make it as big and curly like this girl or mostly just straight with a little curl on the ends. It is so easy and super fun to do. Especially if you have curtain bangs it just brings the whole look together.

NEW VIDEO! I just posted a new video trying out the Tiktok blowdryer brush thing everyone’s been using to see if it’s worth the purchase 👀 Check it out: https://t.co/JjO6qCgB3R pic.twitter.com/u4wmz0CSlR — Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) February 18, 2021

I highly recommend this product. It is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer. I love this thing so much, it gives me that really cute 90s style blowout without making it too much and is a lot less damaging than straightening or curling your hair. It is super easy to use and very fast too. After showering I usually wait about 10-15 minutes for my hair to dry a little itself. Then I use Kenra Professional Heat Protectant Spray. Then turn that bad boy on and my hair is pretty thin so it only takes me about 10 minutes or less to do my whole hair which is really nice. Then you don’t have to plan so far ahead getting the rollers and blow dryer all ready. Then you have to let the rollers sit and I don’t know about you but I don’t have time for that. It’s hot girl summer and time to go do fun things with your family and friends. It also is a great tool for vacations, then you don’t have to pack as much hair stuff as you normally would.