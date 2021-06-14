Top 6 Affordable Face Creams For Summer 2021

Moisturizer may not be the most important step in your face routine but it should be. Searching for the best moisturizer for your skin type can be a daunting task because of all the options, and some picks are way too expensive. If you’re on a budget, the cost alone may sway you to ditch moisturizer altogether…but here’s the good news. There are plenty of great drugstore face moisturizers that pack a serious hydration punch at an affordable price. So here are 6 of the best ones!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This moisturizer is amazing!! Even if your skin feels drier than a desert, this powerful moisturizer will bring the hydration back. A brand beloved by dermatologists, CeraVe is gentle and safe for all skin types. The three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier and keep moisture in. This formula delivers 24 hours of moisture thanks to its delivery system, won’t clog ​pores and isn’t greasy in the least. It’s even got the seal of approval from the National Eczema Association. I highly recommend this lotion day or night and even try the day with SPF in it. It is great for all skin types but really good for dry skin! Available at all your local drugstores, I found it at Target for only $11.

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion

Dermatologists are always quick to recommend anything from Cetaphil since the line is safe for even the most sensitive skin types. The brand’s Daily Hydrating Lotion is an extension of that promise, offering gentle moisturization and nourishment for sensitive and dry to extra dry skin types. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid to help your skin retain its natural moisture, as well as glycerin for even more skin-plumping moisture. I found it on amazon for $11 but it can be found anywhere. Really good for all skin types and I highly recommend trying out their other products as well.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

This face cream has been huge! I know so many people who use it and it is definitely worth trying. I actually am about to try this one myself. Hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient in this popular drugstore gel moisturizer and that’s precisely why it’s a great pick for extra dry skin types. Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse skin hydrator that can hold up to 1000x its weight in water, so you can count on this cream to restore moisture and protect against further moisture loss. They have a couple of specific ones for extra dry skin or this regular one which is good for any skin type. It is $8 at Target and Rite Aid. I also found it on Amazon for $14.

Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Absorbing Moisturizer

Even oily skin requires daily hydration, and the good news is that there are plenty of mattifying formulas to choose from. I really like this one for oily skin types because it offers multiple benefits in one, including oil control, hydration, SPF protection. As it hydrates your skin, it keeps excess oil in check. And, because it’s non-comedogenic, you don’t have to worry about the formula clogging your pores and leading to breakouts, a common complaint amongst oilier skin types. If you have oily skin this might be the perfect face cream for you. I found it at Walmart for $13 and you can find it at any drugstore probably for cheaper.

Olay Regenerist Mirco-Sculpting Cream

Over one billion jars of this iconic face cream have been sold, and 20 jars are sold every minute worldwide. Just let that sink in for a moment. If that’s not enough to tell you that this face cream is all sorts of iconic, we don’t know what else could do it. The highly-beloved formula contains hyaluronic acid, amino-peptides, and niacinamide (vitamin B3) to plump the look of fine lines and wrinkles and improve your skin’s elasticity. It also helps create a lifted appearance, your skin is left glowing, making you look even younger. It is great for all skin types. I have yet to try this face cream but it is very highly recommended and definitely worth trying. It is a little bit more expensive but I found it at Walmart for $20, you can also get the trial size which might be a better idea just to try it for $10.

Vichy Normaderm Beautifying Anti-Acne Care

This anti-acne, salicylic acid treatment cream is clinically tested to address imperfections, including acne, visible pores, excess shine, and a dulled complexion. Not only will the skin look mattified, but it will feel comfortable and hydrated for hours. It is best for acne-prone skin, so if that’s you then this product is definitely worth checking out. It is highly recommended and one of the best-reviewed face creams. It is a little bit more pricey but definitely worth it, it is $25 at CVS. Face creams are hard to figure out what works for you and your skin. Check out this article about misconceptions about face cream and which one you should get. Good luck and happy face cream hunting!