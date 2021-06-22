5 Best Self-Care Practices That You Need to Implement

Self-care is so important when it comes to the various aspects of our health. Here are activities that incorporate these different aspects in order for you to increase happiness, stability, and balance, in your life.

Wake up early

As someone who used to claim to not be a morning person, I can confirm that waking up earlier actually does make such a difference. By waking up earlier, I feel productive and can get so much more done during the day. In addition to that, you can be proud based solely on the fact that you succeeded in waking up at an earlier time than before. Small improvements end up making the biggest difference so start by just waking up a little earlier than you usually do.

Exercise

You’ve probably have heard numerous times about how important exercise is, but I’m here to emphasize its importance. I used to be one of those people who didn’t understand someone when they raved about how much they loved working out. I wondered, “How could anyone love getting sweaty and being out of breathe from doing so much physical work?” This was until I regularly started implementing exercise into my daily routine. I have definitely felt the benefits from doing so and I feel the improvement both physically and mentally. Endorphins are one of the many neurotransmitters that are released when you exercise and can help relieve pain and stress. They also are associated with a pleasure effect on the body, which is related to the increased dopamine production that occurs from endorphin activity. Essentially, exercise has a profound positive effect on your body.

Dedicate time to yourself

No matter what it is, it’s important that you do something everyday that makes you happy. Only you know what this is so make sure that you’re implementing it into your daily life. This can be anything from physical activity such as running, walking, hiking, etc, or something for your mental health such as journaling or reading. Whatever it is, set time out of your day for relaxation and joy. It’s more than necessary to this time in the day to do something you love and makes you happy. Feel like you don’t have enough time to do that? You definitely have at least five minutes, and this time is worth every minute if you’re using it by doing something that fills you up with joy.

Sleep

I can’t emphasize how important getting enough sleep is. I used to think being sleep deprived wasn’t a big deal, but it is. Sleep deprivation affects both your physical and mental health even though we might not realize it. It has many negative side effects on the body such as a weakened immune system, memory issues, increases risk for high blood pressure, and hurts your cardiovascular health. Make sure you’re getting enough sleep per night in order to not endure the negative consequences that these effects have on your health.

Looking ahead

I think it’s important to always have something to look forward to whether it’s an event, holiday, goal, etc. It’s essential to have something that you’re looking forward to in order to feel a sense of purpose; however, you should still be enjoying the present moment. I believe there needs to be a middle ground such as this so you’re able to enjoy what’s happening today while also looking forward to what tomorrow and the days following have in store. Even if you think there’s nothing to look forward to, there always is. You just have to figure out what it is and what excites you. Once you do, you’re able to look forward to everything that’s to come while still appreciating the gifts that the present moment has.