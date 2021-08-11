How to Maintain a Long-Distance Relationship in College

You and your main squeeze finally graduated high school and are looking forward to the future. You were also both accepted into college, which made this summer even better. It’s an exciting time for both of you, however, there’s one problem. Both of you were accepted to different universities, which means you need to find a way to navigate college and a long-term relationship. If you’re committed to making it work, here are four tips about maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Have a Heart to Heart

Starting college can be stressful, it’s important to lay down some ground rules prior to leaving. Have an honest conversation about your relationship and where you want it to go. Talking about this doesn’t mean you want your relationship to end. To the contrary, it demonstrates your dedication to making things work from a distance. You should have a handle on ways your partner might be acting unhealthy towards you so that you can nip toxicity in the bud before you go your separate ways and begin your long-distance relationship. You should also discuss in-person visits as well. Who will travel to see who? Is it affordable? Can you stay with your partner or do you need to book a hotel? All of these questions should be addressed prior to leaving.

Schedule Video Dates

When you lived in the same neighborhood, scheduling time for each other was easy. You never had to worry about conflicting schedules or even being in different time zones. But once you go off to college, you have a plan ahead and find time for each other. Even if you’re in the same time zone, you might not have the same course schedule as your better half. You might have morning classes whereas he or she has afternoon or evening classes.

Schedule times throughout the week when you can have video dates. Make sure to plan these when you’re feeling refreshed without other plans. This will allow both of you to not only see each other, but also talk about what’s been happening in your daily life. Staying connected, even over FaceTime, can make a big difference in the longevity of your relationship. In fact, there are plenty of high school sweethearts who attended different schools, even as far as graduate level, and eventually went to marry. The most important thing is not letting your relationship fall by the wayside while you’re away.

Consider a Transfer

Even though it’s not fun to think about, distance doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder. Sometimes, too much time apart can lead to hurt feelings and mistrust. It’s at this point where you need to decide whether to stay together or part ways. If the only issue is the distance, transferring to their university is an option. If possible, you could apply for a personal loan through a private lender to fund your advanced degree. Oftentimes, your interest rates are lower and repayment options are more flexible too.

Have Realistic Expectations

As much as you care about your partner, you need to have realistic expectations as well. Life changes a lot after high school, so what seemed like the right thing then might not be right at this point in time. That’s not to say you need to throw in the towel, however, if trying to manage the distance along with a full schedule of classes isn’t working out, you might need to think about what’s best for both of you.