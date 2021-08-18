Casino Streaming Is Popular on YouTube, But How Does It Work?

If you read any articles that advise how to launch a popular YouTube channel, one of the golden rules is always to pinpoint an area where you are going to focus on. Basically, they say “decide on your niche”. If you are going to focus on Marvel comics or make-up advice or cake decorating, then form the plan around that idea.

But as many of us who spend far too much on YouTube are aware, there are niche niches, i.e., channels that broadcast topics you really don’t think there would be an audience for. And surely one of the most surprising niches is casino streaming, which is hugely popular on YouTube and probably even more so on Twitch.

It’s a curious thing, especially to those who have not played at an online casino before. But if you look at some of the popular accounts, like The Bandit, you will see videos with over 1 million views. But who are these people? And why do some viewers find their content so compelling?

Streamers are usually casino affiliates

It’s a lot easier to answer the first question than the second one. The casino streamers are usually affiliate marketers. That basically means they will earn commissions when people sign up to casinos through their portals. However, you’ve probably seen stories recently about influencers sneakily marketing products on YouTube and Instagram. This is usually much less clandestine. It’s mostly made very clear that they work as affiliates.

As for the content and why it attracts so many viewers – that becomes more of a philosophical discussion. Often these streamers play for high stakes, and it can be genuinely exciting to watch the action. There is a sense of transference – most of us won’t ever know what it’s like to be thousands of dollars on a game, but we can live vicariously through the streamers’ highs and lows.

Moreover, modern online casinos offer tonnes of games that have compelling gameplay. These streamers usually play contemporary online slots, which are loaded with bonus games and other special features. It has become almost clichéd to say it, but there are parallels with video games, and we all know how popular the streaming of video games has become over the last decade.

Editing of videos can give a false impression

But might we offer some criticism of these streamers? Well, the main complaint would be that some of them provide an unrealistic impression of what gambling at a casino is like. Videos are often edited to show highlights, and the highlights are essentially the big wins. That can be viewed as irresponsible.

However, we should stress that many of the popular accounts take responsible gambling very seriously. Some show live sessions, which often go on for hours, to show the “grind” of playing, whereas others might show data for their wins and losses.

And what makes the best casino streamers? You’d have to say it is those streamers who genuinely have a passion for the games. A good streamer – on any topic – can make their content interesting if they are genuinely passionate about it. If they are simply going through the motions of spinning slot machines, then you’ll switch off.

It is important to say, though, that you will probably need to enjoy casino games too if you want to fully appreciate the content. Although judging by some of the comments under the videos, not everyone plays casino games; as mentioned, some live the action through the streamers. But it might surprise you just how captivating some of the content can be, especially if the streamer is an engaging character.