Allergies & Respiratory Issues: Identifying Potential Causes & Solutions 

Life requires breathing. This may seem obvious, but what’s not as obvious are the 1 billion people across the globe who suffer from some form of acute or chronic respiratory condition.

This is a vast number, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recent rise of COVID-19 has exacerbated this number tremendously. While COVID-19 is caused by a virus, there are literally hundreds of potential causes for respiratory issues in human beings.

Causes for respiratory conditions can vary from dust in the nose to serious underlying medical conditions that need to be diagnosed to be treated or understood. Regardless, putting off finding a solution to remedy a respiratory condition is an unwise strategy, as conditions could worsen if left untreated.

If you’re suffering from a respiratory issue, here, we’ll identify a few likely culprits, and the solutions that follow.

Sleep Apnea

While sleep apnea isn’t generally classified as a respiratory condition, this condition does definitely affect your breathing.

Sufferers from sleep apnea have difficulty sleeping due to the fact their breathing abruptly stops during sleep. This condition is thought to be caused by brain and or muscle activity in the throat and lungs that receives mixed signals during sleep.

While sleep apnea in its most severe form has been known to be fatal, most sufferers awake startled from sleep and gasping for breath.

In order to help solve this issue, CPAP machines have been used to keep a steady pressure and airflow while sleeping. However, some manufacturers of these breathing apparatuses have used VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds) in the construction of the devices and this has been linked to the development of cancer.

In fact, many sufferers of sleep apnea are filing lawsuits for compensation due to the development of cancer from CPAP machines.

Allergies

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, and this is also listed as the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.

Allergies can be caused by everything from dust and pollen to specific cosmetics and perfumes. Most often, causes of allergies are due to specific plants when they bloom in the spring, and when they proliferate throughout the summer.

While over the counter medications are generally helpful for alleviating allergy symptoms, some sufferers of allergies have symptoms so severe that they need prescription medications and even a series of injections to help stave off their symptoms.

While medications are the leading solution to allergies, some promoters of holistic therapies recommend moving to regions where the climate is dry, and free from plants that cause allergies, such as many areas in the western, mountainous half of the country.

Asthma

One of the more severe respiratory ailments is known as asthma. This condition can be frightening when an asthma attack occurs, as most sufferers from this condition have trouble catching their breath for several minutes, and sometimes this can persist for hours.

Acute asthma has been known to be fatal in the more severe cases, and even moderate cases have caused hospitalization which requires the need for a ventilator.

Those who suffer from asthma typically undergo treatment with prescription drugs and inhalers which help to alleviate symptoms and clear the airway. However, many doctors also promote strengthening the lungs and the muscles surrounding them through different forms of exercise.

In fact, long distance running and swimming have been recommended in younger patients who have moderate to severe cases of asthma as a way to teach a patient to control their breathing and help to strengthen the lungs.

Respiratory conditions of any kind can be scary, especially if they happen upon you suddenly such as with asthma. No matter your respiratory condition, you’ll want to consult a licensed physician who specializes in the treatment of respiratory illnesses in order to receive the best care possible for your specific condition.