All you need to know about Gamstop

People throughout the world use the internet to play online gambling, as easily accessible and fun it is, it has a negative side to it as well. Addiction and theft are the most likely results of online gambling. Such an endemic of online addictions has turned the life of many people into a disaster in the United Kingdom. To control the urge of online gambling, Gamstop came into being. Gamstop is a highly powerful and highly effective way of restricting or blocking your ability to gamble online. After making registration with the Gamstop, it keeps the track of your gambling activity and lasts for up to five years, and effectively blocks websites that are licensed by the UKGC and have UK certification for gambling. It is a highly impactful tool for people who are willing to quit gambling or if they want to restrict their access to online gambling websites for a determined period of time.

Methodology:

Gamstop is The National Online Self Exclusion Scheme Limited company registered in England and Wales with the company number 10504973. Gamstop requires some personal information for registration. This personal information mainly includes Date of Birth, email address, complete name, and phone number in use. And if anyone wants to make their experience of using Gamstop worthy, it is highly encouraged to provide as much information as possible. The information provided by the user will be shared with Gamstop algorithms which helps the website to monitor the activity of the user with precision. Once the user logs into Gamstop, the program follows a security check against all the online gambling websites that are associated with the program. This security check is required to ensure the safe experience of the user, keeping it close to the main purpose, which is to abstain the user from logging into online gambling websites.

How to Register/Privacy Policy:

To register at Gamstop is an easy process. It does not have any complications and requires a very few basic details of the user. Though we encourage more information of the user to follow through his/her activity more promptly, it solely depends on the comfort level of the user. Gamstop also comes with a flexible time period, from 6 months to one year, or five years. After choosing the desired plan and filling the registration form, the user will be sent an email about the confirmation of registration and some guidelines about the practical tools of the program. Within a time-span of 24 hours, the self-exclusion program will be activated. After the activation the user will officially be restrained from using online gambling websites. It is really important for the user to keep up with the exclusion program as sometimes addresses and phone numbers tend to change. Users will also not be able to cancel self-exclusion unless and until a minimum period has elapsed. Once the desired exclusion period has elapsed, the user will have to call Gamstop to ask for removal otherwise it remains effective. However, they can learn how to cancel Gamstop all together . If there is a situation where the user was coerced to register with the program and mistakenly chose the different self-exclusion period, then there are some suggestions for those users. First step would be to contact the Gamstop committee and fix a meeting where the problem will be discussed. If the user’s case is proved to be legit, his/her membership will be revoked and the ban on gambling websites will be lifted. Gamstop will not be responsible if any gambling website put the user on blocklist due to the association with the Gamstop. Moreover, when users register for a period of self-exclusion, their personal data is stored in archives till their chosen exclusion period plus an additional 7 years from the date their last selected minimum exclusion period ended. We are also committed to the security of user’s personal data. However, if the user gives his/her consent to share information with a certain website, we also make sure that the consented information is being shared. Consequently, we do not depend on the consent (which may be withdrawn) as our lawful basis to use personal information to manage self-exclusion.

Why Gamstop?

If you can take yourself back to that point in time when you thought of finding a way out of this rabbit hole of gambling and tried to circumnavigate a powerful block you already put in place. When a user decides to sign up for any anti-gambling program it’s either they want to be better in life or they had a worst night where they ended up losing a big chunk of money, and that morning after the night before punched in the stomach ‘gambling hangover feeling.’ Gamstop is that hope when you feel like everything is falling apart and you just need that hope to be able to hit back on track without the evils of gambling. As intriguing as it sounds, the urge to abstain yourself from any negative thing in your life is solely dependent on you at the end of the day. And we cherish the will power that you have with you.

Gamstop, on one hand, blocks online gambling websites, and on the other hand users are filled with the positive boost of overcoming the sudden feeling of gambling. It is a win-win situation. That is why Gamstop has been the most effective and resultful anti-gambling software throughout the United Kingdom. Gamstop’s essential feature is that it blocks all the online gambling websites and casinos that are registered under the UKGC and have UK certification for gambling. Emphasis is added on the fact that the Gamstop as the self-exclusion scheme is a deliberate choice of the user. Strong determination and will power are required to curb the urge of gambling.

Contact Us:

If you have questions regarding this policy or our handling of your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at [email protected]

To Register: https://www.gamstop.co.uk/register