How to Do a Trip to Las Vegas Right

There’s nowhere like Las Vegas. Other cities may have more culture and history, but when it comes to offering the best of the best that modern America has to offer, Vegas wins hands down. The 20th-century miracle city is going as strong as ever, with more than 40 million people visiting each year. No matter what gets thrown at Sin City, it always comes back stronger than ever.

And with good reason. It’s a world-class destination that offers something for everyone. In this blog, we’ll take a look at some tried and tested tips that’ll ensure first-time visitors get the most from their trip. Have fun!

Go at the Right Time of Year

Las Vegas isn’t called The City That Never Sleeps for nothing. In truth, you can visit the city at any time of the year, and be reasonably sure that you’ll have a great time. But there are periods of the year that are generally considered the “best” times to visit. Those periods are March to May and September to November. At those times, the weather hovers around an extremely agreeable 75 degrees, there are fewer crowds, and you can find great deals on hotels. If you’re visiting during peak summer, just be prepared to hop from hotel to hotel in pursuit of air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

Stay On The Strip

Las Vegas is a big place, much bigger than many people realize, and you’ll find hotels all over the city. However, if it’s your first time (or perhaps even if it’s not), it’s essential that you stay at a hotel on the famous Las Vegas Strip. There are hotels on the Strip that’ll fit all budgets, from shoestring to luxury and everything in between. Just keep in mind that the Strip is four miles long, so if you’re staying at either end of the highway, you’ll need to prepare yourself for a fair amount of walking.

Prepare for the Games

You’ll likely have a casino right in your hotel (all the main ones have world-class casinos), so you’ll inevitably spend at least some of your time trying to win big at the tables. But, of course, it’s unlikely that you’ll just roll up and hit the jackpot if you have no prior experience. So, in the weeks and months leading up to your trip, look at honing your skills in preparation for the tables. There are sites where you can play free poker online which will allow you to develop your skills, and if you practice enough, you’ll head to Vegas full of confidence.

See a Show (or Two)

It isn’t just the casinos that attract people to Las Vegas. The world-class shows do, too. Even if you’re not usually a “show type of person,” it’s highly recommended that you see at least one while you’re in town. There are many different types of shows, from dancing to music to magic, so it’s hard to suggest just one. If you really can’t decide, we’ll say that you won’t be disappointed if you get tickets to Cirque du Soleil, V – The Ultimate Variety Show, or the Blue Man Group.

Day Trips From Vegas

Finally, if you’re visiting Vegas for more than a few days, look at taking a day trip out of the city. Some options include taking a helicopter trip to the Grand Canyon or driving out to the Hoover Dam, 7 Magic Mountains, or Red Rock Canyon. Alien fans may also consider making the 2.5-hour journey out to the legendary Area 51. You can’t get inside, but you can get close, and you can always look up at the skies….