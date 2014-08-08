25 Crucial Questions You Need to Ask Your Future Roommate

Having a roommate is tricky business. We’ve all heard stories of horrible roommates that eat all the food, are rude, and don’t clean up after themselves. We’ve heard the stories of matches made in heaven where roommates end up best friends for life. There are also roommates that don’t really interact with each other, but coexist in the same space in an unspoken mutual respect for each other. Unless you know your roommate before you move in, there’s no way of insuring which one you’ll get, but there is a way to attempt a smooth sailing year.

Setting some ground rules and getting to know each other early on in the process is the best way to if determine your roommate will be your bridesmaid one day or if you’ll both be sitting in a jail cell by the end of the year. If you’re roommate wasn’t born an asshole, the two (or however many there are) of you won’t cross the boundaries and will live happily ever after.

Here are some questions you should be asking:

1. Can you fall asleep with the TV on or with music playing?

2. What kind of music do you like?

3. Do you mind if I to play music?

4. Do you like to play music?

5. How do you study? (Meaning does she need absolute silence to focus, does she play music, etc.)

6. What furniture and appliances do you have?

7. Do you want to share groceries or buy them separately?

8. Do you mind guys/company being over?

9. Will you be having guys/company over?

10. How will we split rent and utilities (if applicable)?

11. Do you have allergies?

12.Do you have a pet?

13. Do you like pets?

14. Do you watch a lot of TV?

15. What time do you go to sleep?

16. What time do you wake up?

17.What are your pet peeves?

18. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being a neat freak and 10 being a slob, how messy are you?

19. How should we divide cleaning common areas?

20. Do you mind windows being open?

21. Do you get cold or hot easily?

23. Should we decorate with a color scheme or theme?

24. Do you smoke or drink?

25. Does smoking or drinking bother you?

[Lead image via rubtsov/Shutterstock]