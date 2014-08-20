18 Lessons Everyone Should Learn Before Going to College

1. There’s a technique to packing the perfect overnight bag

Once you start college, you’re constantly either moving in and out of a new place or visiting friends and family during holiday breaks. After you’ve mastered the art of packing, you’re life will be a lot easier. Who wants to haul around an overnight bag that weighs 20lbs?

2. You’re body can only run off of junk food for so long before it quits

The older you get, the less willing your body becomes to being fed complete shit. If you prepare yourself before you leave for school and you stay wary of what foods your putting into your body, you’ll find yourself crashing mid-day a lot less.

3. A full-nights sleep is super important

As much fun as it is to stay up all night with your girlfriends or text your crush until 2am in high school, college is a lot more demanding on your brain and body. You’ll see what we’re talking about after you pull you’re first couple of all-nighters!

4. Coffee is your best friend

Don’t like the taste of coffee? That’s probably because you’ve never forced yourself to drink it because you’ve never had to. Once a semester goes by, you’ll wonder how you ever survived without it!

5. Procrastination, on the other hand, is not your best friend

Though waiting until the last minute is never a good idea at any age, the word procrastination will take on an entirely different meaning after you graduate high school. In college, your homework will take a lot longer to complete AND assignments are worth a higher percentage of your overall grade in the class. See #4.

6. Looking nice to class can truly affect your learning habits

By the time you are a senior in high school, you probably couldn’t care less about what you look like when you go to school. This makes sense, because you’ve known some of your classmates since elementary school. Nevertheless, college is a clean slate where you’ll be meeting tons of new people, so why not make a good first impression? Dress how you want to be addressed.

7. Clubs and student organizations aren’t always a complete waste of time

Believe it or not, in college joining a club can provide a lot more than a longer resume. After you’ve done a little soul searching and have decided where you stand on social issues and politics, it can be very rewarding to stand for something you believe in.

8. Greek life may not be for everyone, but it doesn’t hurt to try it

If your school has Greek life, go through rush and see what it’s like. Best-case scenario, you love it and you can’t imagine college without Greek life. Worst-case scenario, you hate it, you drop, and there’s no harm done. Either way, you’ll meet some new people during the process, which is never a bad thing.

9. Social media can both hurt and help you

Before posting, ALWAYS ask yourself: If your boss took a look at your Instagram or Twitter, would you still have a job? Would you hire yourself if you were an employer? Use social media to your advantage by networking and staying in touch with friends…but don’t be an idiot.

10. Internships are the way of the decade

Intern, intern, intern. Did we say intern?

11. Money (unfortunately) doesn’t grow on trees

Spend your money on some stupid shit a couple of times and get it out of your system before it really matters. Once you’ve begun to think about things like full time careers, your own apartment, and paying the bills—you should probably start to save up. Don’t wait until it’s too late!

12. The people you live with will not always be your best friends

A lot of times, it’s actually even better to live with someone who isn’t in your circle of friends—or that you’ve never met. We know it sounds crazy, but trust us, sometimes rooming arrangements can ruin friendships. Keep in mind that being friends with someone and living with someone are two totally different things!

13. LDR’s are not fun and they take a lot of commitment

Long distance relationships are not impossible, however they do take a lot of comprise and demand a lot of attention. If you feel strongly enough about someone where you think you can give it a shot, always keep these things in mind. The right guy is worth it!

14. You don’t have to know what you want to do the rest of your life right away

If all of your friends are declaring their majors and you don’t know exactly what you want to do when you graduate, don’t freak out. There are people out there who don’t find their true passion until they’re years and years out of college. As long as you find something that suits you until you’ve found your passion, don’t sweat it. Everyone’s path to a happy life is different!

15. You can always find a silver-lining in a heartbreak

When someone breaks your heart, sometimes it seems like the world has come to an end and there is nothing that can make you believe otherwise. We know it can get annoying when people say, “Well, at least you have you health,” or something along those lines—especially right after you’ve been dumped, but that’s not what were talking about. Every relationship will help you discover a little bit more about yourself, so use every heart break as a stepping stone to help you figure out who you are and what’s important to you in a relationship.

16. Mother does always know best

It seems cliché, but call your parents as much as you can. No matter what kind of relationship you may have with them, chances are they’ve been there before and will have some helpful advice in times of trouble. Remember: they’ve been where you’ve been AND they’re a parent, which gives them a whole different perspective on life.

17. Settling is never a good option

Whether it’s setting for a guy, food, friends, a job or a C instead of a B in a class, settling can easily become a habit. You are only in college for a few years of your life, so surround yourself with the people you truly want to spend time with and be with someone who wants to give you the world and nothing less. You deserve it.

18. These will be the best moments of your life

There are things you can get away with in college that you could NEVER get away with once you graduate. Don’t take this amazing opportunity for granted and appreciate every single moment!

