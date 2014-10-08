9 Easy D.I.Y. ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ Costumes For Halloween

Although American Horror Story: Coven was Ryan Murphy’s sloppiest season to date it did bring us the best cast thus far.

There hasn’t been a cast with more women, more fierce and flawless queens, yet. Naturally, dressing as Zoe Barnes, Nan, Queenie, or Madison Montgomery for Halloween will allow the rest of us non-supernatural powered ladies to finally feel as all-powerful as The Supreme.

These 9 costumes are easy to replicate because each of the characters dresses in a way that is ferocious and accessible. Each costume is easy to interpret and play with without losing the spirit of each witch. Just, you know, wear something black.

