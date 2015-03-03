Are you preparing mentally and physically for the spring break trip of the century? At the very least, you’ve started contemplating working out (it’s a process), even if you’re still not actually heading to the gym. You’ve stalked the Victoria’s Secret swimsuit catalogue like a middle school boy, in an effort to pick the most flattering one there is. You’ve even started to debate how many shoes will fit in your suitcase, and it seems like your options are limited.

If you hate everything happening in your closet once it comes time to start packing, you can still make the necessary purchases to improve your spreak. Everything that you purchase should be cheap enough to get destroyed when someone sprays daiquiri(s) 0n it, but cute enough to warrant multiple Instagram pictures.

