Spring Break Horror Stories

When I was a freshman in college I packed up my bags and headed down to Panama City Beach, Florida for spring break so I could rage and tan. While there I drunkenly stumbled upon a bikini booty shaking dance contest on the beach… and of course I entered and won. After the contest my friends and I pretty much forgot about the whole thing, until I returned to my school and was suddenly being congratulated for my sweet moves.

At first, I thought all of these people had just been in Florida too, but eventually a friend showed me the video. Apparently, there was evidence of me dancing in the bikini contest. I was both proud of my moves and mortified that this video had become public knowledge at school. In a pathetic attempt at getting the video taken down, my best friend and I made a YouTube account called “Angry Spring Break Mom” and tried to harass the video owner into taking it down, with comments about how the contestants were underage (I was actually still 17 at the time), and how as an angry mom I would sue.

Unfortunately for me, the video owner and Angry Spring Break Mom went back and forth and the video was never taken down. I haven’t watched it in years, and honestly didn’t tell anyone this story until a few years after because the humiliation was just too much. Luckily, the hype eventually died down at school and essentially the video just helped solidify my clout as my dance team’s captain. — Lindsay, Delaware

