Bet you forgot that there’s a holiday coming up in just THREE DAYS. Don’t go checking your calendar – Memorial Day isn’t coming early this year. Still don’t know? Ugh…the Lilly Pulitzer for Target collection is coming out on April 19! For all of us girls who usually can’t afford Lilly’s steep prices, this is practically the greatest thing to happen to fashion since sundresses were invented. But don’t think you’ll just be able to stroll into Target sometime next week and have your pick of the merch – this stuff is going to sell out fast. That’s why College Candy is going to prepare you for the online sale, including everything but the pre-online shopping pep talk.

Are you taking notes?

It might be a good move to create a Target account. The last thing you want to do when you have all your favorite items in your shopping cart is waste time filling out your address and billing information. It might seem dramatic, but there’s nothing worse than seeing “This item has been sold out” when you’re ready to push the purchase button.

If you’re truly dedicated, get a REDcard for 5% off and free shipping. It’s Target. You’ll use the card again.

Perhaps the most important step: familiarize yourself with the products which you can find here. Scroll through the different categories: women’s, plus, housewares, beauty, toddlers, and girls. All the clothes and accessories are organized by an entire ensemble and then broken down by pieces so you can buy them separately. The lookbook including sizing, which items are sold online vs in store, and pretty much everything you need to know. The prices are all there, so make your budget and plan accordingly (then go over it anyway). You can even “heart” the pieces you want!

Lots of people (including myself) don’t like online shopping because you’re worried the clothes won’t fit right once they arrive. You might want to check the Target Sizing Chart so you don’t have to celebrate your victory purchase only to find a romper gives you serious camel toe. If you do need to return, Target is allowing 14 days to return Lilly merch to a Target store or on Target.com. That’s much shorter than Target’s standard 90-day return window.

The collection will go live “very early” Sunday morning ET. The exact time is not being shared publicly, so be prepared to hit that refresh page like crazy. Target stores will open at normal hours, but you can probably anticipate a line wrapped around the store starting the night before at many locations. And if you do decide to purchase in store, have fun dealing with this.

Just kidding…kind of.

There is a perk to shopping in store – there’s no limits. Online, you’ll only be able to purchase up to five of one item.

It’s going to be a test of motivation, endurance, and trying not to completely spaz out while your roommate is sleeping, but you can do this. Good luck.