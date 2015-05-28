It’s that time of year again! Graduation! As college graduates get ready to toss our caps in the air and move onto a different chapter in their lives, they need all the advice they can get about the “real-world” and all that it entails.

For this year’s commencement ceremonies, there were students who were among the lucky few who got the opportunity to have a roster of the coolest and most influential celebrities and public figures speak at their colleges. Not only were these speeches beyond amazing but, they were also absolutely hilarious!

Check out these sensational speeches that offered up some awesome advice for college graduates!

Robert DeNiro – NYU, Tisch School of the Arts

“You discovered a talent, developed an ambition, and recognized your passion. When you feel that, you can’t fight it. You just go with it. When it comes to the arts, passion should always trump common sense. You aren’t just following dreams, you’re reaching for your destiny. You’re a dancer, a singer, a choreographer, a musician, a filmmaker, a writer, a photographer, a director, a producer, an actor, an artist. Yeah, you’re f*cked.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN4v_JK_qbY&w=640&h=360%5D

Maya Rudolph – Tulane University

“It really is a true honor to be with all of your as you begin this new phase of your life, as you embark on this exciting and challenging journey of being sober during the day.”

Stephen Colbert – Wake Forest University

“You are graduating into an election year, which is a technical term for two years before an election. A lot of candidates will be vying for your attention, and you will perform the ultimate civic duty, deciding for who you will swipe left and for who you will swipe right…because I think we’re voting on Tinder now.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbzrmIqstd8&w=640&h=360%5D

Michelle Obama – Tuskegee University

“When we pull ourselves out of those lowest emotional depths, and we channel our frustrations into studying and organizing and banding together, then we can build ourselves and our communities up, if you want to have a say in your community, if you truly want the power to control your own destiny, then you’ve got to be involved. You got to be at the table. You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote… That’s the way we move forward.”

Grace Helbig – Ramapao College of New Jersey

“When you’re uncomfortable, that’s when things get really interesting. The more I kept doing improv and the more I kept following my fear, the more I realized that being uncomfortable is truly being alive. The only thing you can do in this life is pursue your passions, celebrate your bloopers and never stop following your fear.”

Bill Nye – Rutgers University

“Keep reaching. Keep seeking. Keep using your abilities to bring out the best in those around you, and let them bring out the best in you. Become the Next Great Generation! You can and you will — dare I say it, Change the World!”

Denzel Washington – Dillard University

“Don’t be afraid to fail big, to dream big, but remember, dreams without goals, are just dreams. And they ultimately fuel disappointment. I try to give myself a goal every day, sometimes it’s just not to curse somebody out.”

Condoleezza Rice – College of William and Mary

“Be passionate about what you choose to do in life; use your powers of reason; cultivate humility; remain optimistic and always try to serve others and the goals of freedom and justice.”

Jack Black – Montverde Academy

“Seriously, don’t waste your time or money on college unless you want to be a doctor, and then I totally get it. No one’s going to let you take out their spleen unless you have a degree. But the rest of you? Go read some books.”

Natalie Portman – Harvard University

“Make use of the fact that you don’t doubt yourself too much right now because, as we get older, we get more realistic. Accept your lack of knowledge and use it as your asset.”