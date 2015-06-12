21 Too True Explanations For Why Girls Go To The Bathroom Together

||

For some reason, the inevitable fact that girls will take over the bathroom in packs has puzzled men for generations. We just need half a second to think, check our makeup, and gossip about you, of course, but guys wouldn’t understand. Since “I don’t know” doesn’t seem to be a good enough answer, we have some all too real answers to say the next time a guy asks why the pilgrimage to the ladies’ room is a group event.

1. “Because Hermione got attacked by a troll when she went alone.”

hermione troll

2. “To tell each other how pretty we are.”

so you agree

3. “Because talking about you while you’re right here would be rude.”

rude

4. “So we can participate in the International Women’s Tampon Exchange Program.”

tampon

5. “To spike our weak drinks with the vodka we snuck in our purses.”

gross shot

6. “We need help squatting so we don’t touch the toilet seat.”

girl bathroom together

7. “So if we take a long time, you think we were just chatting in there instead of dropping a number two.”

girl fart

8. “Zombies.”

zombies

9. “That’s where we hold break dance battles.”

sophia grace

10. “We’re all making out with each other. Why do you think we always giggle when we get back?”

smiling

11. “To open the Chamber of Secrets.”

chamber of secrets

12. “There’s a greater than 50% chance Ellen DeGeneres is hiding in there, ready to scare us on hidden camera.”

taylor-swift-ellen-degeneres-show-scared-funny-prank-freakout

13. “Selfies are more accepted in there.”

selfie picture gif

14. “There are trampolines in there and it’s more fun with friends. Don’t they have those in guy’s bathrooms?”

trampoline

15. “To make sure we don’t wonder into the guys’ bathroom by mistake.”

Oops-Real-Housewives-Of-Beverly-Hills-GIF

16. “Because we need people to talk to while we wait on that ridiculous line.”

girls-go-to-bathroom-together-solved

17. “So we can watch you on the hidden camera monitors set up in there and listen in on your conversations.”

chelsea-gif-making-fun-of-people-but-you-arent-kidding

18. “You’d be shocked how many stalls don’t have locks.”

holding door shut

19. “We’re formulating an escape plan.”

Outta here

20. “Fixing the chicken cutlets and pulling our thongs out of our butts.”

wedgie

21. “It’s drunk heart-to-heart talks time.”

anchorman-ilu

