For some reason, the inevitable fact that girls will take over the bathroom in packs has puzzled men for generations. We just need half a second to think, check our makeup, and gossip about you, of course, but guys wouldn’t understand. Since “I don’t know” doesn’t seem to be a good enough answer, we have some all too real answers to say the next time a guy asks why the pilgrimage to the ladies’ room is a group event.

1. “Because Hermione got attacked by a troll when she went alone.”

2. “To tell each other how pretty we are.”

3. “Because talking about you while you’re right here would be rude.”

4. “So we can participate in the International Women’s Tampon Exchange Program.”

5. “To spike our weak drinks with the vodka we snuck in our purses.”

6. “We need help squatting so we don’t touch the toilet seat.”

7. “So if we take a long time, you think we were just chatting in there instead of dropping a number two.”

8. “Zombies.”

9. “That’s where we hold break dance battles.”

10. “We’re all making out with each other. Why do you think we always giggle when we get back?”

11. “To open the Chamber of Secrets.”

12. “There’s a greater than 50% chance Ellen DeGeneres is hiding in there, ready to scare us on hidden camera.”

13. “Selfies are more accepted in there.”

14. “There are trampolines in there and it’s more fun with friends. Don’t they have those in guy’s bathrooms?”

15. “To make sure we don’t wonder into the guys’ bathroom by mistake.”

16. “Because we need people to talk to while we wait on that ridiculous line.”

17. “So we can watch you on the hidden camera monitors set up in there and listen in on your conversations.”

18. “You’d be shocked how many stalls don’t have locks.”

19. “We’re formulating an escape plan.”

20. “Fixing the chicken cutlets and pulling our thongs out of our butts.”

21. “It’s drunk heart-to-heart talks time.”

