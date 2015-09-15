With the addition of baby Silas Randall to the family, you’d think Jessica Biel would just want to relax and enjoy being a mom for a while. Not the case. In fact, the actress’ pregnancy made her realize she had more work to do, and it includes becoming your new sex education teacher.

In the latest issue of Glamour magazine, Biel reveals that deciding to have a baby made her question how much she really knew about her body.

As a result, Justin Timberlake‘s wifey teamed up with Saundra Pelletier, an activist and founder of the nonprofit health care organization WomanCare Global, to launch an online video series, which, according to Glamour, will cover “everything from puberty to contraception.” No question is off limits.

“More than half of our nation’s pregnancies are unplanned, and just 22 states require public schools to teach sex education,” Pelletier tells Glamour. “Jessica and I realized we can help change this.”

While we probably won’t be getting sex tips from a lady who rocks her body with Justin Timberlake on the reg, we’re loving that Jessica is taking the initiative to get the conversation going on topics a lot of people consider taboo such as menstruation and birth control. With a huge celeb like Biel is able to talk candidly about it, we’ll feel like we’re opening up about these important issues with our close friends.

You can watch the videos at womancareglobal.org.