Last week, Justin Bieber told Ellen DeGeneres that he is single and ready to mingle. Meanwhile, ex-girlfriend and possible inspiration the extremely catchy song “What Do You Mean?” Selena Gomez is not feeling the same about single girl life. This month, she is gracing the cover of Elle and dishing on her love life.

She has clearly decided to follow in the footsteps of squad leader Taylor Swift who took a break from dating for a while before meeting Calvin Harris. Swift told Esquire last year that she didn’t “need a guy around in order to get inspiration, in order to make a great record, in order to live my life, in order to feel okay about myself. I wanted to show my fans the same thing.” This obviously fared well for T. Swift who seems genuinely happy with her album and with Calvin Harris. So why shouldn’t Selena give it a try?

Right now, Selena is realizing that she’s young and doesn’t need to be looking for a relationship or men in general, saying,

Finding somebody is not my main focus. I’ve dated people. I’ve been on a few dates, which is really exciting. But I’ve never wanted to get into anything serious, because I kind of did that. I have my guard up. I like to meet people in organic settings. Hanging out with a group of people and meeting through mutual people.

She is clearly getting over “The Heart Wants What it Wants” phase of her life and using her head instead. But maybe not, because she did say tell Elle she doesn’t know if her and the Biebs will get back together.

Pretty ambiguous, Selena, but do you girl!

