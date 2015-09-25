Amy Schumer Lands Alleged $8 Million Book Deal & The Title Is Amazing

The current Queen of Comedy, Amy Schumer, is having one hell of a year. On top of winning an Emmy for “Outstanding Variety Sketch Series” for her show, Inside Amy Schumer, and writing and starring in her hit movie Trainwreck, the comedian/actress will soon be able to add “author” to her resume.

David Kuhn, Schumer’s agent, circulated the book proposal across different publishing houses, having editors bid on the book for as much as $8-10 million. After the auction ended on Friday, it was announced that Gallery Books of Simon & Schuster officially won the rights to the memoir, which as of now is to be titled The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo.

Gallery Books told the Associated Press that the book will “offer personal and observational stories from Schumer that range from the raunchy to the romantic, the heartfelt to the harrowing.”

Schumer confirmed that the book will debut next year, in late 2016, and Tweeted earlier this week about her excitement to work with Gallery Books, who returned the enthusiasm.

While the exact numbers haven’t been released, if Schumer does get the reported $8 million, she will be setting an unprecedented record. Though she will be far from the first funny female to release a memoir in recent years, she will be drawing in financial figures that surpass her company in this category. Lena Dunham‘s controversial Not That Kind of Girl sold to Random house for $3.7 million in 2012, and in 2008 Tina Fey received $6 million for her memoir, Bossypants.

After three seasons of her comedy show, sold-out stand-up shows, semi-autobiographical movie (and this is just scratching the surface), will the memoir really offer more stories that the public hasn’t heard before?

“Believe it or not,” Schumer said in a statement with the publisher. “There’s actually more I have to say.” (Thank God for that!)

If this year has been any indicator of what Schumer is capable of, we’re confident that her memoir being a hit will be a no-brainer. After all, we are talking about an Emmy-winning comedian, actress and filmmaker who, on top of performing sold out shows, starring in her own hit-series, opening for Madonna, turning down a host spot on The Daily Show, and owning an episode of The Bachelorette (then also turning down a spot on that show), still manages to have time to socialize with celebrity bestie J.Law.

She. is. unstoppable.

[Lead image via Getty]